Dr. Sheila Boysen is an Associate Professor in the Organizational Leadership Department. She is an experienced executive leadership coach and author, specializing in leadership development and coaching. Her experience in enabling positive change, as a leader across multiple industries and roles enables her to bring a blend of corporate leadership and an understanding of team dynamics into her teaching. She supports her students to grow as leaders, achieve results, and to develop their own leadership competencies. Dr. Boysen brings extensive senior HR experience to her teaching and coaching. Prior to transitioning to leadership development and coaching, she was a human resources leader in organizations that spanned a number of industries in both public and private organizations. Her focus was on the people side of the business, including: leadership development, organizational effectiveness, and performance optimization. Having navigated the politics and the complexities of managing up, down, and cross functionally, she brings her corporate knowledge and experience to provide a uniquely relevant perspective to her teaching. Dr. Boysen completed her coaching education at the University of Texas at Dallas in their Executive, Professional and Career Coaching program. She received the highest level of certification as a Master Certified Coach (MCC) from the International Coach Federation. Her doctoral studies at Benedictine University in Organization Development include extensive research on coaching effectiveness and strategic talent development. Since becoming a certified coach over a decade ago, she has worked with over 900 clients in all areas of industry. Her coaching style encompasses solution focused approach that helps individuals and groups to uncover their passion, leadership aptitude, and values and apply these elements to their lives and work. Dr. Boysen is passionate about helping students to succeed and to find their authentic vocation. Credentials: Ph.D., Benedictine University, 2013 M.B.A., Northern Illinois University, 2009 B.S., University of Illinois, 2006 Certifications: Master Coach Certification – International Coach Federation Scholarly Presentations: Boysen, Sheila, Kerth, Scott, Page, Lesley. (2019, October). Demonstrating leadership and living your values in the midst of organizational change within a university. Panel Presentation at the annual Midwest Academy of Management, Omaha, NE. Boysen, Sheila, Cherry, Kerth, Scott, Schneider, Dawn. (2018, October). Multigenerational Communities and Engagement Panel Presentation at the annual Midwest Academy of Management, St.Louis, MO. Boysen, Sheila, Cherry, Mike, Kerth, Scott, Page, Lesley (2017, October). The Changing Nature of Employee Motivation, Engagement and Performance. Panel Presentation at the annual Midwest Academy of Management, Chicago, IL Boysen, Sheila, Cherry, Mike, Page, Lesley (2016, November). Partners in Progress: Unite to Educate America’s Workforce. Round Table Presentation at the annual CAEL (Council for Adult and Experiential Learning) International Conference, Chicago, IL Boysen-Rotelli, S. (2015, October). An Interdisciplinary Review of Learning Assessments. Panel presentation at the annual meeting of the Midwest Academy of Management, Columbus, OH. Boysen-Rotelli, S. (2013, October). Executive Coaching: A review of the literature. Paper presentation at the annual meeting of the Midwest Academy of Management, Milwaukee, WI. Boysen-Rotelli, S. (2013, October). Leadership Today. Panel presentation at the annual meeting of the Midwest Academy of Management, Milwaukee, WI. Boysen-Rotelli, S. (2013, October). Executive Coaching Perspectives. Panel presentation at the annual meeting of the Midwest Academy of Management, Milwaukee, WI. Boysen-Rotelli, S. (2012, October). A Model of Positive Organizational Change. Panel presentation at the annual meeting of the Midwest Academy of Management, Itasca, IL. Boysen-Rotelli, S. (2011, March). Coaching and OD interface to Recover, Rebuild, Renew organizations. Panel presentation at the annual meeting of the Southwest Academy of Management, Houston, TX. Boysen-Rotelli, S. (2011, March). OD and Human Resources. Panel presentation at the annual meeting of the Southwest Academy of Management, Houston, TX. Boysen-Rotelli, S. (2010, October). Aligning Organization Development and Human Resources. Panel presentation at the annual meeting of the Midwest Academy of Management, Grand Forks, ND.