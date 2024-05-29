Dr. Gupta has expertise and interest in novel targeted therapy and immunotherapy trials across genitourinary cancers. She has led several early and late-phase clinical trials including investigator-initiated trials with novel combinations in bladder cancer and testicular cancer, for example, neoadjuvant use of nivolumab and platinum doublet in muscle-invasive bladder cancer, enzalutamide and platinum-doublet in metastatic androgen receptor-positive bladder cancer, brentuximab and bevacizumab in CD30+ germ cell tumors. In collaboration with her basic science colleagues including Dr. Scott Dehm at University of Minnesota, she is studying the molecular efficacy of enzalutamide.

Dr. Gupta is also interested in understanding the resistance mechanisms to anti-PD-1/PD-L1 therapies and serves as a member of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Anti-PD-1/PD-L1 resistance taskforce. She has also been appointed to serve as a member on the annual scientific committee for non-prostate cancers.