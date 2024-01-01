Shipra Gandhi, MD is an Assistant professor of oncology at the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. She completed her fellowship in hematology and oncology at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Buffalo, NY and recieved her board certification from the American Board of Internal Medicine. For medical oncologist and researcher Shipra Gandhi, MD, Assistant Professor of Oncology specializing in breast cancer in the Department of Medicine at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, the path to physician-scientist was clear from the very beginning. “I was raised in a family of physicians. Both my parents are doctors, and I grew up listening to their conversations about managing difficult cases, so I was very interested in the field of medicine from an early age,” says Dr. Gandhi, who was born and raised in India. Dr. Gandhi attended the prestigious Lady Hardinge Medical College in New Delhi and worked on a project funded by the Indian Council of Medical Research that investigated advanced methods of tuberculosis detection. “I knew from the very beginning that I wanted to become a doctor. But I was also interested in new discoveries, so I knew that in addition to taking care of patients, I somehow wanted to be actively involved in research to move the field forward.”