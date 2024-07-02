Shira Abeles, MD, is a board-certified infectious disease specialist who cares for patients with general infectious diseases. She serves as medical director of sustainability at UC San Diego Health, supporting efforts to adapt practices to best promote health of patient and planet. Abeles also serves as medical program director of antimicrobial stewardship at UC San Diego Health, and as associate medical program director of infection prevention / clinical epidemiology.

As an associate professor at UC San Diego School of Medicine, she is involved in the training and education of medical students, residents, and fellows in the Division of Infectious Diseases and Global Public Health. Her research focuses on evaluating methods for curbing unnecessary antibiotic use in health care settings as well as assessing the clinical impacts of various infection prevention interventions.

She is also board certified in internal medicine.