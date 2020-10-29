Dr. Swaminathan is an Associate Professor of Medicine at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School. She is the Clinical Research Site Leader for the NIH funded Clinical Trials Unit At Rutgers NJMS. She is also the Medical Director of the Infectious Diseases Practice at University Hospital, Newark, NJ, and is the Principal investigator of many Ryan White Grants to provide HIV care and treatment. In addition, she is also the Principal Investigator of the New Jersey Department of Health-funded HIV testing and Navigator Programs. She completed her medical residency and was the Chief Resident at Englewood Hospital and Medical Center. She completed her fellowship in Infectious Diseases at the combined program of Montefiore Medical Center/ Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, NY. She is leading multiple clinical studies targeting HIV Treatment and Prevention.
"Safety is critical at the heart of making sure that people trust the work that we’re doing."
“It is possible that the first time around, the person may have had a mild infection,”
“Given the number of vaccines that are in development, it’s likely when they are approved they will be – some vaccines may be great in some populations and some in others and that’s why we want to make sure that all these vaccines are studied in different age groups among different racial-ethnic backgrounds, to see, to look at the nuances in these various age groups.”
“We haven’t seen significant changes in the COVID-19 vaccine, so as you know, most of the vaccine candidates are currently targeting the spike protein, S protein that appears to be consistent in all the viral strains that have been studied. So, will that necessarily remain true over time? Time will tell. We currently haven't seen evidence to suggest that there will be significant changes to the strains of the virus that will negate the efficacy of the vaccine candidates – are being studied currently.”
