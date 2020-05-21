Dr. Sharma is a trained dietitian and physical therapist. As a health professional, she strongly felt she was treating preventable diseases stemming from poor lifestyles: heart disease, diabetes, and hypertension. She saw the repercussions were devastating to the community. Her love for teaching, academics and the community-led her to pursue a Ph.D. in public health, focusing on epidemiology. Her interest is in nutrition and physical activity-based interventions to address obesity via school, family, and the community, predominantly in low-income minority populations. She co-founds Brighter Bites, a partner program of the Houston Food Bank, and serves on the Mayor of Houston’s Go Healthy Houston Task Force. She is currently working on Healthy Eating Active Living (HE/AL). Dr. Sharma explains, “HE/AL is designed to promote healthy birth outcomes and prevent maternally and childhood obesity among low-income Medicaid patients. The project will use evidence-based strategies from Brighter Bites, Legacy of Health, and The Happy Kitchen/La Cocina Alegre to promote breastfeeding and physical activity among pregnant women and women with infants. Families will receive free group education classes (nutrition, cooking, and exercise) and 30 lbs of fresh, seasonal fruits and vegetables weekly for 12 weeks. We will be tracking the effect of the program on maternal weight gain during pregnancy, gestational diabetes, pregnancy-induced hypertension, infant birth weight, breastfeeding, and infant weight gain in the first year of life.”
The international research project, which a group of epidemiologists at UTHealth School of Public Health joined in April, aims to close the data gap and prevent further outbreaks — especially as economies in Texas and around the world awaken.
The pantry resembled a small grocery store to reduce the stigma associated with going to a food pantry, and was stocked with food obtained from the Houston Food Bank.
A new COVID-19 tracking tool that can tell Texans what is happening in real time in their own communities and anticipate how one person can infect dozens more was recently launched by The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth).
As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in the U.S., a new free research app is hoping to slow the outbreak of the disease by tracking symptoms of millions across the country. To bring the app home to Texans, researchers at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth) have joined the national research project led by Harvard University.
“Graduates from the Department of Epidemiology, Human Genetics and Environmental Sciences have an incredibly strong depth of knowledge, skills and practice of public health,” says Shreela Sharma, associate professor and curriculum coordinator in the Department of Epidemiology, Human Genetics and Environmental Sciences and assistant director for the Dietetic Internship program in the Michael & Susan Dell Center for Healthy Living.
“We have to be humble toward a contagion with no vaccine or treatment. There’s so many variables within a restaurant, it only behooves owners to be overly cautious,” says Shreela Sharma, PhD, RD, professor of epidemiology at UTHealth School of Public Health in Houston. “You need just one case to shut all your services down. One infected person increases the likelihood of transmitting the virus to everyone else. It makes fiscal sense to be overly cautious so you can continue serving.”
