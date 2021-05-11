Dr. Vaishnav is a first-generation Indian immigrant who migrated from Mumbai, India 11 years ago. As an immigrant and a woman of color, she is familiar with struggles related to moving to a new country, experiencing cross-cultural and identity related concerns, and navigating experiences of discrimination in interpersonal relationships and work environments. She has worked with teenagers, young adults, adults, and older adults experiencing a wide variety of concerns including relationship issues, depression, anxiety, substance abuse, terminal illness & more.