Shreya Vaishnav, PhD

Palo Alto University

Visiting Professor

Expertise: Mental HealthImmigrant and refugee Mental HealthDepression and AnxietyDepression and COVID

Dr. Vaishnav is a first-generation Indian immigrant who migrated from Mumbai, India 11 years ago. As an immigrant and a woman of color, she is familiar with struggles related to moving to a new country, experiencing cross-cultural and identity related concerns, and navigating experiences of discrimination in interpersonal relationships and work environments.
She has worked with teenagers, young adults, adults, and older adults experiencing a wide variety of concerns including relationship issues, depression, anxiety, substance abuse, terminal illness & more.

Why Older Role Models Contribute to Mental Health Care Disparities in AAPI Communities

Dr. Vaishnave is a clinical psychology and professor at Palo Alto University. She immigrated from Mumbai more than 11 years ago and is sensitive to the mental health needs of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.
11-May-2021 02:55:49 PM EDT

