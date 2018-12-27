Professor Simon Tormey is an expert in politics with a core interest in the decline of political trust globally, the politics of protest against capitalism and for urgent climate change, the rise of populism, and how choices of political leaders and electoral outcomes have gone "against the grain", and the state of democracies. Professor Tormey has authored numerous books including 'The End of Representative Politics', 'The Refiguring of Democracy', and 'Populism'. His current research concerns the nature of the increasing crisis confronting democratic societies, the rise of populist and outsider movements and parties, and the impact of ICT and new social media on participation and mobilization. Professor Tormey appears frequently in the broadcast media commenting on Brexit, the EU, and the UK and European elections. Education 1988 - PhD Social Sciences, Swansea University