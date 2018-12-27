Simon Tormey, PhD

Simon Tormey, PhD

University of Bristol

Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences and Law

Expertise: Australian PoliticsBritish politicsEU politicsGlobal political economyPolitics of the Asia-Pacific RegionPolitics of Protestspolitical sociologypolitical theoryPopulismScottish Independence

Professor Simon Tormey is an expert in politics with a core interest in the decline of political trust globally, the politics of protest against capitalism and for urgent climate change, the rise of populism, and how choices of political leaders and electoral outcomes have gone "against the grain", and the state of democracies. Professor Tormey has authored numerous books including 'The End of Representative Politics', 'The Refiguring of Democracy', and 'Populism'. His current research concerns the nature of the increasing crisis confronting democratic societies, the rise of populist and outsider movements and parties, and the impact of ICT and new social media on participation and mobilization. Professor Tormey appears frequently in the broadcast media commenting on Brexit, the EU, and the UK and European elections.

Education
1988 - PhD Social Sciences, Swansea University

Title

Cited By

Year

Rethinking populism: Politics, mediatisation and political style

943

2014

The end of representative politics

400

2015

Old and New Media Logics in an Electoral Campaign: The Case of Podemos and the Two-Way Street Mediatization of Politics

250

2016

Anti-capitalism: a beginner's guide

200

2013

Key thinkers from critical theory to post-Marxism

147

2006

‘Not in my Name’: Deleuze, Zapatismo and the Critique of Representation1

118

2006

Refiguring democracy: The Spanish political laboratory

92

2017

Making sense of tyranny: Interpretations of Totalitarianism

64

1995

The contemporary crisis of representative democracy

62

2014

Reinventing the political party in Spain: the case of 15M and the Spanish mobilisations

60

2015

Occupy Wall Street: From representation to post-representation

56

2012

From utopian worlds to utopian spaces: Reflections on the contemporary radical imaginary and the social forum process

54

2005

Living in smooth space: Deleuze, postcolonialism and the subaltern

51

2010

Populism: democracy's Pharmakon?

46

2018

La reconfiguración de la democracia

44

2016

Agnes Heller: Socialism, autonomy and the postmodern

38

2001

‘Horizontals’,‘Verticals’ and the Conflicting Logics of Transformative Politics

35

2005

Resisting ‘Global Justice’: disrupting the colonial ‘emancipatory’logic of the West

33

2009

Democracy will never be the same again: 21st Century Protest and the Transformation of Politics.

29

2015

Citizens against austerity: A comparative reflection on Plataforma de Afectados por la Hipoteca (PAH) and Bündnis Zwangsräumung Verhindern (BZV)

28

2015

No Pitches / Articles Found

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister
close
0.08395

Reporter Tools

Connect with experts and discover the latest research news in science, medicine, life, and business