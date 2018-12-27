Professor Simon Tormey is an expert in politics with a core interest in the decline of political trust globally, the politics of protest against capitalism and for urgent climate change, the rise of populism, and how choices of political leaders and electoral outcomes have gone "against the grain", and the state of democracies. Professor Tormey has authored numerous books including 'The End of Representative Politics', 'The Refiguring of Democracy', and 'Populism'. His current research concerns the nature of the increasing crisis confronting democratic societies, the rise of populist and outsider movements and parties, and the impact of ICT and new social media on participation and mobilization. Professor Tormey appears frequently in the broadcast media commenting on Brexit, the EU, and the UK and European elections. Education 1988 - PhD Social Sciences, Swansea University
Title
Cited By
Year
Rethinking populism: Politics, mediatisation and political style
943
2014
The end of representative politics
400
2015
Old and New Media Logics in an Electoral Campaign: The Case of Podemos and the Two-Way Street Mediatization of Politics
250
2016
Anti-capitalism: a beginner's guide
200
2013
Key thinkers from critical theory to post-Marxism
147
2006
‘Not in my Name’: Deleuze, Zapatismo and the Critique of Representation1
118
2006
Refiguring democracy: The Spanish political laboratory
92
2017
Making sense of tyranny: Interpretations of Totalitarianism
64
1995
The contemporary crisis of representative democracy
62
2014
Reinventing the political party in Spain: the case of 15M and the Spanish mobilisations
60
2015
Occupy Wall Street: From representation to post-representation
56
2012
From utopian worlds to utopian spaces: Reflections on the contemporary radical imaginary and the social forum process
54
2005
Living in smooth space: Deleuze, postcolonialism and the subaltern
51
2010
Populism: democracy's Pharmakon?
46
2018
La reconfiguración de la democracia
44
2016
Agnes Heller: Socialism, autonomy and the postmodern
38
2001
‘Horizontals’,‘Verticals’ and the Conflicting Logics of Transformative Politics
35
2005
Resisting ‘Global Justice’: disrupting the colonial ‘emancipatory’logic of the West
33
2009
Democracy will never be the same again: 21st Century Protest and the Transformation of Politics.
29
2015
Citizens against austerity: A comparative reflection on Plataforma de Afectados por la Hipoteca (PAH) and Bündnis Zwangsräumung Verhindern (BZV)
28
2015