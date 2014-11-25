Sonja Klinsky

Sonja Klinsky

Arizona State University (ASU)

Professor at the School of Sustainability and a Senior Global Futures Scientist at the Julie Ann Wrigley Global Futures Laboratory

Expertise: Climate ChangeEnvironmental JusticeJustice and SustainabilitySustainabilityPublic Policy

Sonja Klinsky is an expert in economic adaptation and climate change, sustainability and public policy.

She is an associate professor at the School of Sustainability and a senior Global Futures scientist at the Julie Ann Wrigley Global Futures Laboratory.

Professor Klinsky has been an observer to the UN framework Convention on Climate Change negotiations since 2009 which has been a foundation to her work with policy-science interface organizations. 

Prior to her position at ASU, Klinsky held post-doctoral fellowships with the Centre for Climate Change Mitigation at the University of Cambridge, and the Pacific Institute for Climate Solutions in Vancouver, Canada.

Title

Cited By

Year

"Climate impacts – such as droughts, floods or storms – affect people differently depending on their wealth and access to resources and on their involvement in decision making. Processes that marginalize people, such as racial injustice and colonialism, mean that some people in a country or community are more likely than others to be able to protect themselves from climate harms."

- The Conversation

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister

No Video

close
0.08671

Reporter Tools

Connect with experts and discover the latest research news in science, medicine, life, and business