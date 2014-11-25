Sonja Klinsky is an expert in economic adaptation and climate change, sustainability and public policy. She is an associate professor at the School of Sustainability and a senior Global Futures scientist at the Julie Ann Wrigley Global Futures Laboratory. Professor Klinsky has been an observer to the UN framework Convention on Climate Change negotiations since 2009 which has been a foundation to her work with policy-science interface organizations. Prior to her position at ASU, Klinsky held post-doctoral fellowships with the Centre for Climate Change Mitigation at the University of Cambridge, and the Pacific Institute for Climate Solutions in Vancouver, Canada.