Spencer J. Fox is Associate Director of The University of Texas at Austin COVID-19 Modeling Consortium and a research associate at UT Austin. His expertise is in statistical modeling of infectious diseases and machine learning, and his research focuses on understanding emerging infectious diseases and pandemics, as well as developing response tools for public health officials. He earned his undergraduate degree in Biology at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and received a doctoral degree in Integrative Biology from the University of Texas at Austin in 2018, working with Professor Lauren Ancel Meyers. Fellowships & Awards National Geographic Young Explorer (2017) UT Austin recruitment fellowship (2013)
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Results from the centers for disease control and prevention’s predict the 2013–2014 Influenza Season Challenge
|
128
|
2016
|
A collaborative multiyear, multimodel assessment of seasonal influenza forecasting in the United States
|
80
|
2019
|
Epidemiological and viral genomic sequence analysis of the 2014 Ebola outbreak reveals clustered transmission
|
70
|
2015
|
Statistical power and validity of Ebola vaccine trials in Sierra Leone: a simulation study of trial design and analysis
|
64
|
2015
|
Seasonality in risk of pandemic influenza emergence
|
35
|
2017
|
Assessing real-time Zika risk in the United States
|
33
|
2017
|
Projections for first-wave COVID-19 deaths across the US using social-distancing measures derived from mobile phones
|
31
|
2020
|
Impact of social distancing measures on coronavirus disease healthcare demand, central Texas, USA
|
15
|
2020
|
Effects of proactive social distancing on COVID-19 outbreaks in 58 cities, China
|
14
|
2020
|
Probability of current COVID-19 outbreaks in all US counties
|
11
|
2020
|
Downgrading disease transmission risk estimates using terminal importations
|
5
|
2019
|
Covid-19 healthcare demand projections: 22 texas cities
|
4
|
2020
|
COVID-19 campus introduction risks for school reopenings
|
3
|
2020
|
The impact of asymptomatic COVID-19 infections on future pandemic waves
|
3
|
2020
|
Effects of Cocooning on Coronavirus Disease Rates after Relaxing Social Distancing
|
2
|
2020
|
Reinforcement Learning for Optimization of COVID-19 Mitigation policies
|
2
|
2020
|
COVID-19 Healthcare Demand Projections: Austin, Texas
|
2
|
2020
|
The unseen and pervasive threat of COVID-19 throughout the US
|
2
|
2020
|
Estimated association of construction work with risks of COVID-19 infection and hospitalization in Texas
|
1
|
2020
|
Risks of COVID-19 Introductions as Schools Reopen
|
1
|
2020
“It will be difficult to consider strict interventions again, but acting early upon signs of resurgence will mean fewer days of social distancing orders.”
- COVID-19 outbreak lasts days longer for each day’s delay in social distancing
“When seasonal epidemics come into a population, they immunize the population for a short period of time against new types of influenza,” Fox said. “So pandemics are not able to, or are less likely to, emerge when that immunity is in the population, but once that immunity is lost after 30 (or) 40 days, then pandemics are more likely to emerge. That creates a predictive window for spring-summer emergence of pandemics.”
- https://thedailytexan.com/2018/01/22/ut-researchers-explain-the-timing-of-flu-pandemics
“The impact of delays may be particularly important for communities that are prone to rapid transmission, such as nursing homes, colleges, schools and jails. We need concrete plans for when and how to respond to rising cases to prevent unnecessarily long and costly restrictions.”
- https://www.patientcareonline.com/view/early-social-distancing-reduced-length-of-virus-outbreak-study-finds