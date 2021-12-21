Stacey Lee, JD, BBA

Stacey Lee, JD, BBA

Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School

Associate Professor of Practice

Expertise: Business LawLawlaw and ethicslaw and business Health Care Accesslaw and healthBusiness EthicsMBANegotiationPharmacetical regulationHealthcare LawCOVID-19 and workplace

Stacey Lee, JD, is an Associate Professor of Practice with expertise in business law, health law, and negotiations. She is the Academic Program Director for the flagship Full-time MBA program and the Teaching Excellence Initiative Faculty Director. She holds a joint appointment at the Bloomberg School of Public Health. Her research interests have focused on pharmaceutical manufacturers’ international and domestic influence on access to medicines and transformative health care negotiations. 

Before entering academia, Lee practiced law for over 10 years. She began as a securities litigator and later became in-house counsel for two of the country’s largest health care corporations. She also served as the senior regulatory specialist for the United States’ largest national health care trade association. 

She is a Fulbright Specialist for her expertise in negotiations and health care law, and has received numerous research grants and fellowships for her teaching innovations. Her research has focused on how COVID-19 laws and policies affect the employer/employee relationship. She has received several awards for faculty excellence, including the Excellence in Teaching Award, year after year, at both Bloomberg and Carey. In addition, she was a featured TEDx speaker on “Patient Voices.” 

Her interviews, quotes, and writings have appeared on CBS, CNN, Bloomberg Radio, USA Today, NPR, TODAY.com, and Voice of America, among other media outlets. Lee’s work has also been featured in several law reviews and peer-reviewed journals such as Journal of Business Ethics, Yale Journal of Health Policy and Ethics, Annals of Health Law, Aesthetic Surgery Journal, and Health and Human Rights International Journal.

No Clipping


Title

Cited By

Year

Intellectual property, pharmaceuticals and public health: access to drugs in developing countries

30

2011

“Informed Consent: Enforcing Pharmaceutical Companies’ Obligations Abroad,”

18

2010

Pliva v. Mensing: Generic Manufacturers’ Unfortunate Hand,

17

2012

Is A Cure on the Way? – The Bad Medicine of Citizen Petitions, Generics, and Noerr-Pennington Immunity,

9

2010

Can Incentives to Generic Manufacturers Save Doha’s Paragraph 6?,

8

2013

Drug Shortage Crisis: What Happens When Generic Manufacturers “Just Say No,”

5

2014

Using Mind Mapping To Bridge The Gap In Teaching Health Law To Non-Law Students

4

2012

Patently Innovative: How Pharmaceutical Firms Use Emerging Patent Law to Extend Monopolies on Blockbuster Drugs and Intellectual Property, Pharmaceuticals and Public Health …

2

2013

Evidentiary Issues in Sexual Harassment Litigation

1

1999

The Expanded Access Cure: A Twenty-First Century Framework for Companies

0

2019

The Expanded Access Cure: A 21st Century Framework for Companies,

0

2017

Untested Drugs to Treat Ebola: A Case of Uncompassionate Compassionate Use?

0

2016

Generic Manufacturers' Labeling Catch-22

0

2011

Employment Libel and Privacy Law,

0

1999

No Pitches / Articles Found

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister

No Video

close
0.07967