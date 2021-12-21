Stacey Lee, JD, is an Associate Professor of Practice with expertise in business law, health law, and negotiations. She is the Academic Program Director for the flagship Full-time MBA program and the Teaching Excellence Initiative Faculty Director. She holds a joint appointment at the Bloomberg School of Public Health. Her research interests have focused on pharmaceutical manufacturers’ international and domestic influence on access to medicines and transformative health care negotiations. Before entering academia, Lee practiced law for over 10 years. She began as a securities litigator and later became in-house counsel for two of the country’s largest health care corporations. She also served as the senior regulatory specialist for the United States’ largest national health care trade association. She is a Fulbright Specialist for her expertise in negotiations and health care law, and has received numerous research grants and fellowships for her teaching innovations. Her research has focused on how COVID-19 laws and policies affect the employer/employee relationship. She has received several awards for faculty excellence, including the Excellence in Teaching Award, year after year, at both Bloomberg and Carey. In addition, she was a featured TEDx speaker on “Patient Voices.” Her interviews, quotes, and writings have appeared on CBS, CNN, Bloomberg Radio, USA Today, NPR, TODAY.com, and Voice of America, among other media outlets. Lee’s work has also been featured in several law reviews and peer-reviewed journals such as Journal of Business Ethics, Yale Journal of Health Policy and Ethics, Annals of Health Law, Aesthetic Surgery Journal, and Health and Human Rights International Journal.