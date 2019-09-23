Stella L. Volpe, Ph.D., RD, LDN, FACSM is a professor and chair of the Department of Nutrition Sciences. She is a nutritionist and exercise physiologist whose work on obesity and diabetes prevention, body composition, bone mineral density, and mineral metabolism and exercise represent more than a decade of consistent funding. Prior to beginning her appointment as professor and chair in January 2011 at Drexel University, Volpe was on faculty at the University of Pennsylvania from 2004 to 2010. Prior to that appointment, she was on faculty at the University of Massachusetts from 1994 through 2003. Research Interests: Stella L. Volpe’s research focuses on the prevention of obesity and diabetes across the lifespan. Her three distinct areas of approaching the obesity and diabetes epidemics are 1) mineral metabolism, 2) exercise and diet trials, 3) changing the environment to encourage healthier eating and increased physical activity. Her interventions include changing portion sizes in cafeterias and making physical activity more a part of a person’s day to implement changes in behavior. Volpe has also researched the effect of a low-impact exercise program on weight loss in elderly African American women. She is presently conducting a randomized controlled trial on the effect of magnesium on the metabolic syndrome. Professional Society: Volpe is a Faculty member of the Physiology of the Body Compartment Fellowship Program in the Department of Neuroscience, Human Nutrition and Food at the Universita Degli Studi “Tor Vergata”, Roma, Italia. She was additionally selected to be a member of the Executive Committee for the International Doctoral Degree in Physiology and Nutrition at the University Degli Studi "Tor Vergata", Roma, Italia. Dr. Volpe speaks internationally, nationally, regionally and locally about her research, as well as on general nutrition and exercise principals to help individuals improve their lifestyles. She is an Associate Editor of the American College of Sports Medicine's Health and Fitness Journal. Dr. Volpe was selected to be a member of the President's Council on Fitness, Sports and Nutrition Science Board.