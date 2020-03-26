Stephanie D. Preston, PhD

Stephanie D. Preston, PhD

University of Michigan

Behavioral Neuroscientist

Expertise: PsychologyBehavioral NeuroscienceNeurology

Dr. Stephanie D. Preston is the head of the ENL and a Professor of Psychology at the University of Michigan. She completed an MA and Ph.D. in Behavioral Neuroscience at the University of California, Berkeley where she studied the biological bases of hoarding in animals. This was followed by a postdoctoral fellowship in the Department of Neurology at the University of Iowa College of Medicine studying the neural substrates of decision making. She is interested in the intrinsic effects of emotion on decision making, particularly decisions about resources such as material goods, money, food, and social support.

Preston, a professor of psychology and director of the Ecological Neuroscience Lab, studies how and why behaviors evolved in both humans and other species. She notes that some form of kindchenschema turns up “across the board” in social mammals whose youn


Title

Cited By

Year

Empathy: Its ultimate and proximate bases

4678

2002

Heart rate responses to social interactions in free-moving rhesus macaques (Macaca mulatta): A pilot study.

370

1999

Effects of anticipatory stress on decision making in a gambling task.

323

2007

Mammalian empathy: behavioural manifestations and neural basis

299

2017

The origins of altruism in offspring care.

297

2013

Mating in the monogamous male: behavioral consequences

227

1995

The many faces of empathy: Parsing empathic phenomena through a proximate, dynamic-systems view of representing the other in the self

187

2012

The neural substrates of cognitive empathy

185

2007

The empathic, physiological resonance of stress

166

2012

The communication of emotions and the possibility of empathy in animals.

158

2002

A decision theory perspective on why women do or do not decide to have cancer screening: systematic review

146

2009

A perception-action model for empathy

122

2007

Conspecific pilferage but not presence affects Merriam's kangaroo rat cache strategy

114

2001

Stress leads to prosocial action in immediate need situations

94

2014

The meaning in empathy: Distinguishing conceptual encoding from facial mimicry, trait empathy, and attention to emotion

70

2012

I know how you feel: Task-irrelevant facial expressions are spontaneously processed at a semantic level

60

2008

Investigating the mechanisms of hoarding from an experimental perspective

51

2009

Moving beyond self-interest: Perspectives from evolutionary biology, neuroscience, and the social sciences

49

2012

Altruism in the wild: When affiliative motives to help positive people overtake empathic motives to help the distressed.

42

2014

Cache decision making: the effects of competition on cache decisions in Merriam's kangaroo rat (Dipodomys merriami).

39

2005

No Pitches / Articles Found

“These feelings are usually unleashed on a stranger on the street, and it’s usually because we’re already stressed and running behind. All of the cues we naturally use to be empathic and connect to others in a positive way are missing.”

- All the Rage

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister
close
0.06781