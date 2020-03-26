Dr. Stephanie D. Preston is the head of the ENL and a Professor of Psychology at the University of Michigan. She completed an MA and Ph.D. in Behavioral Neuroscience at the University of California, Berkeley where she studied the biological bases of hoarding in animals. This was followed by a postdoctoral fellowship in the Department of Neurology at the University of Iowa College of Medicine studying the neural substrates of decision making. She is interested in the intrinsic effects of emotion on decision making, particularly decisions about resources such as material goods, money, food, and social support.
Preston, a professor of psychology and director of the Ecological Neuroscience Lab, studies how and why behaviors evolved in both humans and other species. She notes that some form of kindchenschema turns up “across the board” in social mammals whose youn
“These feelings are usually unleashed on a stranger on the street, and it’s usually because we’re already stressed and running behind. All of the cues we naturally use to be empathic and connect to others in a positive way are missing.”