Dr. Stephanie D. Preston is the head of the ENL and a Professor of Psychology at the University of Michigan. She completed an MA and Ph.D. in Behavioral Neuroscience at the University of California, Berkeley where she studied the biological bases of hoarding in animals. This was followed by a postdoctoral fellowship in the Department of Neurology at the University of Iowa College of Medicine studying the neural substrates of decision making. She is interested in the intrinsic effects of emotion on decision making, particularly decisions about resources such as material goods, money, food, and social support.