Assistant Professor, Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing Agnes Stahlin Baun Endowed Scholar Teaching Interests Qualitative Research in Nursing Practice-Focused inquiry Sleep Physiology Research Information Research Interests Cardiovascular health disparities and environmental justice Biobehavioral technology-based interventions to support sleep self-management and glucose regulation The role of sleep and the circadian system in glucose regulation Type 1 Diabetes Research Projects Current Griggs, S. (2020-2024). Pathway to Independence Award K99/R00: Sleep, Glycemia, and Self-Management in Young Adults with Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus. NINR, K99NR018886. Role: Principal Investigator Completed Griggs, S. (2020-2021). Bridge to Success Award for Early Career Investigators: Sleep, Self-Management, and Glycemia in Emerging Adults with Type 1 Diabetes. American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM), 220-BS-19. Role: Principal Investigator. Griggs, S. (2019-2020). Feasibility Study of Sleep, Self-Management, and Glycemia in Young Adults with Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus. Sigma Theta Tau International. Role: Principal Investigator Griggs, S. (2016-2017). The Relationship Between Hope, Core Self-Evaluations, Emotional Well-Being, Sexual Risk Taking, Substance Use, and Academic Performance in Freshman University Students. Beta Zeta-at-Large Chapter of Sigma Theta Tau Dissertation Award & Massachusetts Society of Professors. Role: Principal Investigator. Link to Research Page Awards and Honors Harriet H. Werley New Investigator Award 2023 Midwest Nursing Research Society Fellow 2022 American Academy of Nursing Early Career Reviewer Program 2022 Center for Scientific Review, National Institutes of Health Health Promoting Behaviors Across Lifespans New Investigator Award 2022 Midwest Nursing Research Society Sage Best Faculty Paper Award 2021 Western Journal of Nursing Research/Midwest Nursing Research Society Self-Care New Investigator Award 2021 Midwest Nursing Research Society Young Investigators Research Forum Scholar 2019 American Academy of Sleep Medicine Huffman Splane Emerging Scholar 2017 University of Toronto Dean's Award for Outstanding Scholarship 2017 University of Massachusetts Medical School College Outstanding Teacher Award 2017 University of Massachusetts Amherst Early Career Award 2014 Massachusetts Association of Colleges of Nursing Publications Link to Full Bibliography Griggs S, Hernandez E, Bolton PJ, Strohl KP, Grey M, Kashyap SR, Li CS, Hickman RL. (In press). Cognitive behavioral sleep self-management intervention for young adults with type 1 diabetes (NCT04975230). Clinical Nursing Research. Griggs S, Al-Kindi S, Hardin H, Irani E, Rajagopalan S, Crawford SL, and Hickman RL. (2023). Socioeconomic deprivation and cardiometabolic risk factors in individuals with type 1 diabetes: T1D Exchange Data. Diabetes Research and Clinical Practice. Griggs S, Pignatiello GA & Hickman RL. (2023). A composite measure of sleep health is associated with glycemic target achievement in young adults with type 1 diabetes. Journal of Sleep Research. doi: 10.1111/jsr.13784. Griggs S, Irani E, Strohl KP, Al-Kindi S, Rajagopalan S, Margevicius S, Hickman RL. (2022) Sleep health dimensions are associated with next day symptoms in young adults with type 1 diabetes. Sleep Health. Griggs S, Horvat-Davey C, Howard Q, Pignatiello GA, Duwadi D. (2022) Socioeconomic deprivation, sleep health, and mental health during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health. 19(21), 14367 Griggs S, Blanchette JE, Hickman RL Jr, Magny-Normilus C, Gorodeski Baskin R, Margevicius S, Hatipoglu B. (2022). Racial and ethnic cardiometabolic risk disparities in the T1D exchange clinic registry Cohort. Endocrine Practice. 28(12), 1237-1243. doi: 10.1016/j.eprac.2022.10.003. PMID: 36280025. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36280025/ PubMed Central PMCID: PMC9157415 Griggs S, Harper A, Pignatiello G, Hickman RL. (2022) “Feeling anxious about catching COVID”: Facilitators and barriers of sleep among young adults with type 1 diabetes. Behavioral Sleep Medicine. https://doi.org/10.1080/15402002.2022.2032711. PMC9167230 Griggs S, Harper, A & Hickman RL. (2022) A systematic review of sleep deprivation and neurobehavioral function in young adults. Applied Nursing Research. 63. doi: 10.1016/j.apnr.2021.151552. PubMed Central PMCID: PMC8766996 Griggs S, Grey, M, Strohl KP, Crawford SL, Margevicius S, Kashyap S, Li CS, Rajagopalan, S, & Hickman RL. (2022). Variations in sleep characteristics and glucose regulation in young adults with type 1 diabetes. Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, 107(3): e1085-e1095. doi: 10.1210/clinem/dgab771. PubMed PMC8852208 Dong T, Harris K, Freedman D, Griggs S, Nasir K, Neeland IJ, Rajagopalan S, & Al-Kindi S. Dong T, Harris K, Freedman D, Griggs S, Nasir K, Neeland IJ, Rajagopalan S, & Al-Kindi S. (2022) Food insecurity and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease risk in adults with diabetes. Nutrition. 111865. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.nut.2022.111865. Bevan G, Pandey A, Griggs S, Dalton JE, Zidar D, Patel S, Khan SU, Nasir K, Rajagopalan S, & Al-Kindi S. (2022) Neighborhood-level social vulnerability and prevalence of cardiovascular risk factors and coronary heart disease. Current Problems in Cardiology. Griggs S, Grey M, Toly VB, & Hickman, RL. (2021) Exploring sleep health in young adults with type 1 diabetes. Western Journal of Nursing Research: Sage Faculty Best Paper Award. 43(12):1169-1176. doi: 10.1177/01939459211037046. PubMed Central PMCID: PMC8557120. Griggs S, Strohl KP, Grey M, Barbato E, Margevicius S, & Hickman RL. (2021) Circadian characteristics of the rest activity rhythm, executive function, and glucose fluctuations in young adults with type 1 diabetes. Chronobiology International. doi: 10.1080/07420528.2021.1932987. Ash GI, Griggs S, Nally LM, Stults-Kolehmainen M, Jeon S, Brandt C, Gulanski BI, Spanakis EK, Baker JS, Whittemore R, Weinzimer SA, Fucito LM. (In press) Evaluation of web-based and in-person methods to recruit adults with type 1 diabetes for a mobile exercise intervention: Prospective observational study. JMIR Diabetes. Nam S, Griggs S, Ash G, Dunton GF, Huang S, Batten J, Parekh N & Whittemore R. (2021) Ecological momentary assessment for health behaviors and contextual factors in persons with diabetes: A systematic review. Diabetes Research and Clinical Practice. 174 (108745). Griggs S, Redeker NS, Jeon S, & Grey M. (2020). Daily variations in sleep and glucose in adolescents with type 1 diabetes. Pediatric Diabetes. 21:1493-1501. doi: 10.1111/pedi.13117. Griggs, S, Whittemore, R, Redeker, NS, & Grey, M. (2020). Facilitators and barriers of sleep in young adults with type 1 diabetes. The Diabetes Educator. 46(3), 242-251. doi: 10.1177/0145721720916179. PubMed PMID: 32383625. Griggs, S, Conley, S, Batten, J, & Grey, M. (2020). A systematic review and meta-analysis of behavioral sleep interventions for adolescents and emerging adults. Sleep Medicine Reviews. 54, 101356. doi: 10.1016/j.smrv.2020.101356. Griggs, S, Redeker, NS, Crawford, SL, & Grey, M. (2020). Sleep, self-management, neurocognitive function, and glycemia in emerging adults with type 1 diabetes: A research protocol. Research in Nursing and Health. 43, 317-328. doi: 10.1002/nur.22051. PubMed PMID: 32639059. Rechenberg, K, Griggs, S, Jeon, S, Redeker, NS, Klar Yaggi, H, & Grey, M. (2020). Sleep and glycemia in youth with type 1 diabetes. Journal of Pediatric Health Care. 34, 315-324. doi: 10.1016/j.pedhc.2019.12.002. PubMed PMID: 32171612. PMCID: PMC7311270 Education Doctor of Philosophy Nursing University of Massachusetts Medical School 2017 Master of Science Nursing Education American International College 2011 Bachelor of Science Nursing University of Massachusetts 2009 Associate of Science Nursing Holyoke Community College 2005 Residencies, Internships and Fellowships Postdoctoral Fellowship, Self and Family Management of Chronic Conditions Yale University, 2018-2020 (NINR, T32NR0008346) Postdoctoral Traineeship, Sleep, Self-Management, and Glycemia in Young Adults with Type 1 Diabetes Case Western Reserve University, 2020-2021 (NINR, K99NR018886) Additional Information Dr. Griggs is an Assistant Professor at the Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing at Case Western Reserve University. She is a sleep and circadian scientist studying the role of the sleep and circadian system in glucoregulation among young adults with type 1 diabetes. She is developing a cognitive-behavioral sleep self-management intervention to promote multiple sleep health dimensions and improve glycemic targets (SLEEPT1). Her work has been funded by the National Institutes of Health/National Institute of Nursing Research (K99NR018886/R00NR018886), American Academy of Sleep Medicine (220-BS-19), and Sigma Theta Tau International.