Conard worked as the state exercise officer for the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency (RIEMA). He started as an intern under the regional planning program in 2009, where he supported municipalities through planning initiatives and developing the Rhode Island School Safety Program. Three years ago, he began an initiative at RIEMA to assist the 39 Rhode Island municipalities in becoming recognized “StormReady” communities and achieved this goal last February. Conard received a bachelor’s degree in emergency management from SUNY Canton in 2010, and both a master’s certificate in human resources (2012) and a Master of Public Administration (2013) from the University of Rhode Island.