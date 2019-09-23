Stephen Linder is the Director of the Institute for Health Policy and a Distinguished Teaching Professor in the Department of Management, Policy and Community Health at UTHealth School of Public Health. Dr. Linder was also the Associate Director of the Health Policy Institute at Texas Medical Center.
The coronavirus is spreading across Harris County but likely will hit some of Houston’s poorest neighborhoods the hardest, researchers predicted. The study by UTHealth identified several neighborhoods where a large portion of residents are at risk.
Areas of Harris County, Texas, where residents are most at risk for hospitalization and critical care needs due to COVID-19 have been mapped for the first time by researchers at The University of Texas Health Science Center of Houston (UTHealth).
25-Mar-2020 01:50:33 PM EDT
A snapshot of health conditions revealing the disparities across 38 neighborhood areas in Harris County has been published in the 2018 Health of Houston Survey by The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth) School of Public Health.
23-Sep-2019 02:15:03 PM EDT