Steve Caldeira is President & CEO of the Household & Commercial Products Association whose members generate $180 billion in annual economic output and are responsible for 200,000 direct jobs. HCPA members manufacture, formulate, distribute and sell familiar and trusted household and commercial products that help consumers and workers to create cleaner, healthier and more sustainable environments. As President & CEO, Steve works closely with the HCPA Board of Directors to set and execute the strategic priorities of the association. Steve has more than three decades of legislative, regulatory, political, media relations, public affairs, fundraising, corporate and not-for-profit trade association experience. Prior to joining HCPA, Steve was President & CEO of the International Franchise Association, where he was credited with growing revenue by over 70 percent, doubling funding for its political action committee to nearly $1.3 million, increasing the organization’s media profile, and vastly expanding its advocacy footprint at all levels of government. Steve previously served as Executive Vice President of Global Communications & Chief Public Affairs Officer for Dunkin’ Brands, Inc., the parent company of Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins. Steve has also held various executive positions including Vice President of Industry Relations for PepsiCo, Inc., Managing Director in the U.S. Public Affairs Practice at Burson-Marsteller, Senior Vice President of Communications and Marketing at the National Restaurant Association, Senior Manager of Political Affairs (Northeast Division) for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Political Director to former U.S. Senator Alfonse D’Amato (R-NY). Steve also serves on numerous not-for-profit boards and councils including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce “Trade Association Committee of 100”, the U.S. Chamber’s Public Affairs Committee and is also on the Advisory Board of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. Steve is also a member of the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) Council of Manufacturing Associations (CMA) Advisory Board, Board of Directors for the Canadian Consumer Specialty Products Association (CCSPA), The Bryce Harlow Foundation Board of Governors, Corporate Advisory Board of So Others Might Eat (SOME), Board of Directors of the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) where he is currently Chair-elect, and Chair, of the ASAE Research Foundation, Board of Directors of the Boy Scouts of America Capital Area Council, National Board of Advisors for the Panetta Institute for Public Policy at California State University-Monterey Bay, and Board of Directors for the Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter where he currently serves as the Immediate Past Chair. From 2003-2017, he served as Chair of The Emeril Lagasse Golf Classic to benefit the celebrity chef’s endowed scholarship fund at Johnson & Wales University which raised $7.1 million for culinary, hotel and hospitality-related scholarships. Steve is also a member of The Economic Club of Washington, DC. Steve has been named a “Top Lobbyist” by The Hill multiple times, including 2019, in addition to being named a “Top Power & Influence Trade Association CEO” by CEO Update. Steve graduated from Providence College in Providence, RI with a B.A. in Political Science and where he currently serves as a member of the National Board of Overseers (NBO). Steve was also awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Business Administration and Foodservice Management by Johnson & Wales University in 2007.