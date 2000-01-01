Dr. Stephen Arthur LeMay has a deep background in Transportation and Logistics and has authored two books, a textbook and a research book, on logistics and transportation topics. LeMay, a Professor, has examined supply chain design, truck driver job satisfaction, supply chain security, computer literacy among undergraduate business students, and other topics in logistics and marketing. Refereed publications carrying his findings include Transportation Research Part E: Logistics and Transportation Review, Journal of Business Logistics, International Journal of Commerce and Management, Journal of Supply Chain Management, Journal of Transportation Management, and Information Systems Education Journal. LeMay’s Ph.D. from the University of Tennessee included a dissertation on, "The Design, Organization and Methods of Strategic Information Systems: A Study of the Motor Carrier Industry.” He has examined the motor carrier industry from many angles, such as how motorists perceive trucks on the highway and why truckers quit driving. His work covers a broad range of topics on human resources in logistics and supply chains, marketing and personal selling, and customer orientation.