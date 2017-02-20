Stephen Mosher is a professor of sport management and media. Mosher has coached youth sports himself for over 25 years and studies the issues of sport in popular culture. He is currently working on an ethnography of bowling, which discusses how that sport plays a central role in the civic engagement of blue collars workers. In 2001, he wrote a series of columns for ESPN.com on the Little League World Series scandal involving pitcher Danny Almonte, who played despite being two years over the age limit.