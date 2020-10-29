Dr. Spector, a world leader in HIV research for more than 25 years, is Distinguished Professor of Pediatrics, the Chief of the Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Director of the UCSD Mother-Child-Adolescent HIV Program. His research has used molecular and Immunologic approaches to study host-virus interactions of human cytomegalovirus (CMV) and human immunodeficiency virus type-1 (HIV-1) with a particular emphasis developing novel approaches for the detection, treatment and eradication of persistent viruses. Current CMV related research is examining the role of CMV in endothelial cell inflammation and the development of cardiovascular diseases. The laboratory has been involved with HIV/AIDS research since the beginning of the epidemic. Current research examines HIV pathogenesis with a particular emphasis on host-virus interactions, and the associations of host genetic variants on HIV diseases progression and HIV-related diseases including CNS impairment in children and adults. The laboratory’s interest in the identification of host factors that affect HIV pathogenesis led us to the novel finding that during permissive infection, HIV down-regulates autophagy to promote its own replication, and the induction of autophagy (using mTOR inhibitors as well as vitamin D3) inhibits HIV replication. The laboratory has also identified specific host genetic variants that are associated with mother-to-child transmission, HIV disease progression, and antiretroviral pharmacokinetics and adverse effects. This research has led to our examining the association of host factors that control HIV replication with the goal of identifying novel strategies to eradicate HIV from those infected.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Guidelines for the use and interpretation of assays for monitoring autophagy
|
9247
|
2016
|
Maternal viral load, zidovudine treatment, and the risk of transmission of human immunodeficiency virus type 1 from mother to infant
|
988
|
1996
|
Proceedings of the National Institutes of Health Consensus Development Conference Statement-Management of Hepatitis C, 10-12 June 2002
|
917
|
2002
|
Guidelines for preventing opportunistic infections among HIV-infected persons--2002. Recommendations of the US Public Health Service and the Infectious Diseases Society of America
|
794
|
2002
|
Guidelines for the use of antiretroviral agents in HIV-infected adults and adolescents.
|
784
|
1998
|
The safety and efficacy of zidovudine (AZT) in the treatment of subjects with mildly symptomatic human immunodeficiency virus type 1 (HIV) infection: a double-blind, placebo …
|
768
|
1990
|
1997USPHS/IDSA Guidelines for the Prevention of Opportunistic Infections in Persons Infected with Human Immunodeficiency Virus
|
765
|
1999
|
Evidence for early central nervous system involvement in the acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) and other human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections: Studies with …
|
746
|
1987
|
Nevirapine resistance mutations of human immunodeficiency virus type 1 selected during therapy.
|
709
|
1994
|
Lymphocyte subsets in healthy children from birth through 18 years of age: the Pediatric AIDS Clinical Trials Group P1009 study
|
707
|
2003
|
A health status questionnaire using 30 items from the Medical Outcomes Study
|
672
|
1991
|
Prevalence of psychiatric disorders among men infected with human immunodeficiency virus: a controlled study
|
566
|
1988
|
Identification of a candidate therapeutic autophagy-inducing peptide
|
552
|
2013
|
A randomized trial of three antipneumocystis agents in patients with advanced human immunodeficiency virus infection
|
382
|
1995
|
A randomized trial comparing fluconazole with clotrimazole troches for the prevention of fungal infections in patients with advanced human immunodeficiency virus infection
|
379
|
1995
|
Nevirapine, zidovudine, and didanosine compared with zidovudine and didanosine in patients with HIV-1 infection: a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial
|
375
|
1996
|
Cerebrospinal fluid human immunodeficiency virus type 1 RNA levels are elevated in neurocognitively impaired individuals with acquired immunodeficiency syndrome
|
372
|
1997
|
High-dose nevirapine: safety, pharmacokinetics, and antiviral effect in patients with human immunodeficiency virus infection
|
366
|
1995
|
Ganciclovir treatment of symptomatic congenital cytomegalovirus infection: results of a phase II study
|
334
|
1997
|
Oral ganciclovir for the prevention of cytomegalovirus disease in persons with AIDS
|
328
|
1996
“Our country and the world are facing an unprecedented pandemic that has already killed more than 600,000 people worldwide,” said Stephen Spector, MD, Distinguished Professor of Pediatrics, Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases in the UC San Diego School of Medicine.
- UC San Diego Health to take part in national COVID-19 vaccine trials
A vaccine is desperately needed to help control the epidemic," said Dr. Stephen Spector, professor of pediatrics at UC San Diego School of Medicine and principal investigator for the UCSD arm of the vaccine trial. "We are excited that UC San Diego will be able to offer the San Diego community the opportunity to participate in a Phase III vaccine trial that, if successful, has the potential to change the course of the epidemic."
- UCSD Aids in National Clinical Trial for Coronavirus Vaccine, Seeks Participants
“It is one tool that we will have that hopefully will decrease the circulation of Covid-19 and decrease the number of people who are becoming infected, decrease hospitalizations and decrease those who are dying, but that needs to be combined with all the other public health measures that we are doing right now, cause the vaccine is not going to be the answer. It’s going to be one of the things that are going to help us get out of the pandemic.”
- Third spike" in COVID-19 cases, plus the vaccine trials: Live Expert Panel
“There are 74 million children in the US who have not been studied and it's only the Pfizer vaccine that has now started to go down to age 12. We know that although children seem to be less likely to get COVID-19, they still do get illnesses associated with the infection, and we also know that they can be excellent carriers of viruses.”
- Third spike" in COVID-19 cases, plus the vaccine trials: Live Expert Panel