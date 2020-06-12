Steven Bennett leads the Scientific Affairs, Regulatory Affairs, International Affairs, and Strategic Alliances & Industry Relations functions, including Retail Engagement. Steven is responsible for leading the scientific department, developing science policies and positions, and providing scientific guidance on issues covering HCPA’s product divisions. He is currently leading HCPA’s TSCA implementation efforts and is the staff executive for the Floor Care and Pest Management Divisions. Steven serves on EPA’s prestigious Science Advisory Committee on Chemicals (SACC). Steven works with HCPA member companies on technical aspects pertaining to green chemistry, air quality, sustainability, California’s Proposition 65, and poison prevention issues. Steven serves as the Association’s primary external spokesperson on scientific, technical and sustainability issues. Prior to joining HCPA, Steven worked as a scientist and chemist for E.A. Engineering, taught several years in academia, and continues to lecture in the Environmental Science and Policy Master’s Program at Johns Hopkins University. Steven holds a Ph.D. in Inorganic Chemistry from the University of Delaware and a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Lock Haven University (Pennsylvania).