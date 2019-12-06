Steve Wuhs is Professor of Political Science at the University of Redlands. He received his Ph.D. and M.A. in political science at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill and B.A. in sociology and Spanish at Macalester College. He is a former fellow of the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation (at the Technical University of Dresden), the Center for U.S-Mexican Studies at the University of California, San Diego, and the Centro de Investigación y Docencia Económicas (CIDE) in Mexico City. As a fellow of the AVH Foundation, Wuhs researched how political parties organize themselves differently across a country's territory - taking his earlier research interests in party organization and decision-making and placing them in a spatial context. His work in eastern Germany, including interviews with party leaders, social movement leaders, and members of civic organizations as well as extensive archival research, grapples with the territorial differences in how parties organize in newly democratized spaces - drawing specifically on the experiences of the Christian Democratic Union across the states and counties of the former GDR. Initial publications from this work have been presented at the Conference for European Studies and published in Comparative Politics and German Politics and Society. Professor Wuhs was the director of the University of Redlands' exchange program in Salzburg, Austria - a program with more than 50 years of history introducing Redlands students to European history, politics, and culture through in-class studies and extensive group travel. Its curriculum emphasized Austria's position at the crossroads of Europe, and included program-sponsored travel to Vienna and Budapest, through the Balkan peninsula, and across the former East Germany.