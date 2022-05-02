Dr. Sujatha Kannan is an associate professor of anesthesiology and critical care medicine and pediatrics at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. She specializes in pediatric critical care. In addition to her role at Johns Hopkins, Dr. Kannan is also a research scientist at the Hugo Moser Researcher Institute at Kennedy Krieger Institute. Dr. Kannan completed her medical training at the Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research in Pondicherry, India. She conducted residencies in pediatrics at the University Illinois at Chicago and the Children’s Hospital of Michigan. Additionally, she completed a fellowship in pediatric critical care medicine at the Children’s Hospital of Michigan. Dr. Kannan joined the Johns Hopkins faculty in 2011. Her research focuses on imaging and targeted therapy for perinatal brain injury using nanotechnology, with a special emphasis on cerebral palsy and autism. Dr. Kannan is a member of the Society for Neuroscience, the International Society for Cerebral Blood Flow and Metabolism, the Society of Critical Care Medicine, the Society for Pediatric Research and the American Academy of Pediatrics. She has published extensively and has won several awards for her research. She is board certified in pediatrics and pediatric critical care.