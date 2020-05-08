Sumit Chanda, Ph.D., is a virologist at Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute who is racing to find a treatment for COVID-19. His team is testing 13,000 compounds for effectiveness against SARS-CoV-2, leveraging a library created with the support of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation called the ReFRAME drug repurposing collection. All of the drugs tested are already approved by the FDA for another disease or have been tested extensively for human safety. Prior to the outbreak, Chanda’s lab was advancing broad-spectrum antivirals—medicines that would work against many viruses, not just one—that could protect us against a pandemic.