Sumit Chanda, Ph.D., is a virologist at Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute who is racing to find a treatment for COVID-19. His team is testing 13,000 compounds for effectiveness against SARS-CoV-2, leveraging a library created with the support of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation called the ReFRAME drug repurposing collection. All of the drugs tested are already approved by the FDA for another disease or have been tested extensively for human safety. Prior to the outbreak, Chanda’s lab was advancing broad-spectrum antivirals—medicines that would work against many viruses, not just one—that could protect us against a pandemic.
Scientists at Sanford Burnham Prebys have discovered that combining immunotherapy with a drug called tumor necrosis factor (TNF) eradicated a deadly type of pediatric brain tumor in mice. The discovery, published in Nature Neuroscience, is expected to lead to a clinical trial to test the benefits of the treatment in patients. The findings also hold implications for other cancers that do not respond to immunotherapy.
15-May-2020 12:50:48 PM EDT
Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute is pleased to announce that Sumit Chanda, Ph.D., has received a $10.2 million, four-year grant from the Department of Defense to develop and advance broad-spectrum antivirals for respiratory diseases. The award aims to provide U.S. military forces and the nation with safe, effective and innovative therapies that combat multiple types of respiratory viruses.
08-May-2020 02:10:31 PM EDT