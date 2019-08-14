Sumit Chanda, Ph.D., is a virologist at Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute who is racing to find a treatment for COVID-19. His team is testing 12,000 compounds for effectiveness against SARS-CoV-2, leveraging a library created with the support of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation called the ReFRAME drug repurposing collection. All of the drugs tested are already approved by the FDA for another disease or have been tested extensively for human safety. Early results, published in Nature, identified 21 promising options that Chanda continues to test. Prior to the outbreak, Chanda’s lab was advancing broad-spectrum antivirals—medicines that would work against many viruses, not just one—that could protect us against a pandemic. The Department of Defense (DoD) recently awarded $10 million to Chanda to further this work. Sumit Chanda earned his Ph.D. from Stanford University, and received his post-doctoral training at the Genomics Institute of the Novartis Research Foundation (GNF). He subsequently transitioned to a Group Leader position, and established his research group in the Division of Cellular Genomics at GNF. In 2007, he joined the Infectious and Inflammatory Disease Center at Sanford Burnham Prebys as an associate professor. Chanda also holds an adjunct professor appointment at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies, as well as a visiting scientist position at the Genomics Institute of the Novartis Research Foundation.