Sumit Chanda, Ph.D., is a virologist at Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute who is racing to find a treatment for COVID-19. His team is testing 12,000 compounds for effectiveness against SARS-CoV-2, leveraging a library created with the support of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation called the ReFRAME drug repurposing collection. All of the drugs tested are already approved by the FDA for another disease or have been tested extensively for human safety. Early results, published in Nature, identified 21 promising options that Chanda continues to test. Prior to the outbreak, Chanda’s lab was advancing broad-spectrum antivirals—medicines that would work against many viruses, not just one—that could protect us against a pandemic. The Department of Defense (DoD) recently awarded $10 million to Chanda to further this work. Sumit Chanda earned his Ph.D. from Stanford University, and received his post-doctoral training at the Genomics Institute of the Novartis Research Foundation (GNF). He subsequently transitioned to a Group Leader position, and established his research group in the Division of Cellular Genomics at GNF. In 2007, he joined the Infectious and Inflammatory Disease Center at Sanford Burnham Prebys as an associate professor. Chanda also holds an adjunct professor appointment at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies, as well as a visiting scientist position at the Genomics Institute of the Novartis Research Foundation.
A study led by scientists at Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute has identified a tumor marker that may be used to predict which breast cancer patients will experience resistance to endocrine therapy. The research offers a new approach to selecting patients for therapy that targets HER2, a protein that promotes the growth of cancer cells, to help avoid disease relapse or progression of endocrine-sensitive disease.
19-May-2021 12:35:43 PM EDT
A Nature study authored by a global team of scientists and led by Sumit Chanda, Ph.D., professor at Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute, has identified 21 existing drugs that stop the replication of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
24-Jul-2020 10:45:25 PM EDT
Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute is pleased to announce that Sumit Chanda, Ph.D., has received a $10.2 million, four-year grant from the Department of Defense to develop and advance broad-spectrum antivirals for respiratory diseases. The award aims to provide U.S. military forces and the nation with safe, effective and innovative therapies that combat multiple types of respiratory viruses.
08-May-2020 02:10:31 PM EDT
Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute today announced a three-year extension to its existing collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) to discover and develop immunological therapies. The goals of the agreement are to advance ongoing projects—including a Phase 1 clinical trial of an immune therapy that arose from the research collaboration—and to expand the previous scope to include omics-based target identification studies.
14-Aug-2019 08:00:51 AM EDT