Sumit Chanda earned his Ph.D. from Stanford University in 2001, and received his post-doctoral training at the Genomics Institute of the Novartis Research Foundation (GNF). He subsequently transitioned to a Group Leader position, and established his research group in the Division of Cellular Genomics at GNF. In 2007, he joined the Infectious and Inflammatory Disease Center at Sanford-Burnham Medical Research Institute as an Associate Professor. Dr. Chanda also holds an Adjunct Professor appointment at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies, as well as a Visiting Scientist position at the Genomics Institute of the Novartis Research Foundation.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Metascape provides a biologist-oriented resource for the analysis of systems-level datasets
|
1107
|
2019
|
Global analysis of host-pathogen interactions that regulate early-stage HIV-1 replication
|
1005
|
2008
|
Human host factors required for influenza virus replication
|
817
|
2010
|
Genome-wide and functional annotation of human E3 ubiquitin ligases identifies MULAN, a mitochondrial E3 that regulates the organelle's dynamics and signaling
|
691
|
2008
|
Meta-and orthogonal integration of influenza “OMICs” data defines a role for UBR4 in virus budding
|
660
|
2015
|
Global landscape of HIV–human protein complexes
|
581
|
2012
|
Minimizing the risk of reporting false positives in large-scale RNAi screens
|
507
|
2006
|
Host cell factors in HIV replication: meta-analysis of genome-wide studies
|
467
|
2009
|
Hoxa9 and Meis1 are key targets for MLL-ENL-mediated cellular immortalization
|
344
|
2004
|
A probability-based approach for the analysis of large-scale RNAi screens
|
298
|
2007
|
Requirement for Pbx1 in skeletal patterning and programming chondrocyte proliferation and differentiation
|
283
|
2001
|
HIV integration targeting: a pathway involving Transportin-3 and the nuclear pore protein RanBP2
|
212
|
2011
|
A human MAP kinase interactome
|
210
|
2010
|
Human Cep192 is required for mitotic centrosome and spindle assembly
|
181
|
2007
|
Telomere-independent Rap1 is an IKK adaptor and regulates NF-κB-dependent gene expression
|
171
|
2010
|
Identification of p53 regulators by genome-wide functional analysis
|
169
|
2004
|
A functional genomics approach to the mode of action of apratoxin A
|
149
|
2006
|
Genome-wide functional analysis of human cell-cycle regulators
|
147
|
2006
|
Fulfilling the promise: drug discovery in the post-genomic era
|
130
|
2003
|
Genome-scale functional profiling of the mammalian AP-1 signaling pathway
|
120
|
2003
A Nature study shows that the leprosy drug clofazimine, which is FDA approved and on the World Health Organization’s List of Essential Medicines, exhibits potent antiviral activities against SARS-CoV-2 and prevents the exaggerated inflammatory response associated with severe COVID-19. Based on these findings, a Phase 2 study evaluating clofazimine as an at-home treatment for COVID-19 could begin immediately.
16-Mar-2021 06:00:46 AM EDT
“These are antivirals that were developed for other viruses and now they’re being repurposed. Typically, a drug discovery effort takes five to 10 years, I think our best shot right now to get something to market and into patients quickly is to take old drugs and see if they work against the current Coronavirus that’s circulating.”
- Media Invited to Ask Questions - COVID-19 Testing, Drug Discovery, Infectiousness, and more
“If they can knock down the virus, we know that there is a safety record associated with these compounds and these can be very quickly developed into clinical candidates that can go into clinical trials for testing to see if they work in humans.”
- Media Invited to Ask Questions - COVID-19 Testing, Drug Discovery, Infectiousness, and more