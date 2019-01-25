Dr. Sunil Hingorani leads Fred Hutch’s pancreatic cancer research program and is responsible for some of the most recent and significant breakthroughs in pancreatic cancer research. His work is giving new hope to a disease that is almost uniformly a death sentence by the time it is detected. The Hingorani laboratory investigates the molecular and cellular mechanisms that drive the pathogenesis of pancreas cancer. The inability to detect the disease early together with multiple mechanisms of chemical and radiotherapeutic resistance contribute to the extreme lethality of the disease. Dr. Hingorani’s goal is to identify the most compelling strategies to translate to the clinic in order to cure it. His breakthrough work began with the landmark development of a mouse model that faithfully mimics human pancreatic cancer from its precancerous inception to its advanced stages. Scientists around the world now use this model system to study the cancer. Dr. Hingorani has built on this research foundation, using the model to identify a sequence of genetic mutations responsible for the development of the most common and deadly form of pancreatic cancer: ductal adenocarcinoma. Dr. Hingorani and colleagues also discovered that pancreatic tumors surround themselves in dense tissue and isolate themselves from the body’s blood supply – a process that makes them resistant to conventional forms of chemotherapy. This breakthrough finding is informing Dr. Hingorani’s next phase of research: clinical trials to evaluate an effective treatment regimen that promises to boost survival rates. An oncologist and pancreatic cancer researcher, he and his team focus on the cellular and molecular mechanisms involved in the initiation and progression of this disease. Their goal: To develop new strategies for detection and treatment that transform the management of this disease which has a median survival after diagnosis of only four to six months. Through their “mouse clinical trials program,” Dr. Hingorani and colleagues rigorously assess new strategies for early detection, diagnosis and treatment to accelerate their translation to the clinic. Dr. Hingorani founded the multidisciplinary Pancreatic Cancer Specialty Clinic at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance and the Center for Accelerated Translation in Pancreas Cancer within the Fred Hutch/University of Washington Cancer Consortium. Dr. Hingorani is the Raisbeck Endowed Chair for Pancreatic Research at Fred Hutch. A member of our Clinical Research and Public Health Sciences divisions, he is also a professor at the University of Washington School of Medicine and director of the Center for Accelerated Translation in Pancreas Cancer at Fred Hutch, SCCA and the University of Washington.