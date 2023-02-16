Sunil Thomas, PhD, is a research professor with the Lankenau Institute for Medical Research, part of Main Line Health. He created a groundbreaking resource for scientists seeking to develop new and better vaccines in the fight against COVID-19 called the COVID-19 Genetic Resource Guide—the world’s first compendium of the genetic code and protein structure of SARS-CoV-2. Dr. Thomas specializes in translational research, which applies scientific findings to medical practice. During his career in immunology, he has developed numerous therapeutic and diagnostic techniques and has been awarded several patents for his groundbreaking work. Dr. Thomas modeled the membrane protein (M) of SARS-CoV-2 and showed that it functions as a sugar transporter, and he modeled the transmembrane non-structural proteins of SARS-CoV-2. He is the editor of several books, including a popular two-volume set called Vaccine Design: Methods and Protocols (2016). A fully rewritten and supplemented second edition, consisting of three volumes, was published in 2022.