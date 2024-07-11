Suresh Acharya, MS, Operations Management

University of Maryland, Robert H. Smith School of Business

Professor of the Practice and MS in Business Analytics Academic Director

Expertise: Business AnalyticsSupply Chain ManagementLogisticsData Analyticsairline flight managementPricingrevenue management

Suresh Acharya has spent over 25 years designing and building statistical and optimization solutions in the areas of Supply Chain Management, Retail Planning, Airline Operations, Logistics, and Pricing and Revenue Management. As a practicing analytics professional, he continues to work with Fortune 500 companies in delivering practical algorithmic solutions that demonstrate measurable customer value.

Despite Air Traffic Controller Shortages and Boeing Delays, Airlines are 'Reasonably Prepared' for Record Summer Travel, Says UMD Expert

UMD Smith’s Suresh Acharya, who has worked on airline optimization systems for decades, assesses the air travel industry amid its busy summer.
11-Jul-2024 01:05:51 PM EDT

