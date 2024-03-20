Susan Brown serves as the Senior Director of Health Information & Publications where she oversees a team responsible for providing relevant breast cancer and breast health information to patients, caregivers, the public, and others through various channels. She provides direction and oversight in the design, development, implementation, and coordination of breast cancer and breast health messages for educational materials, programs, projects, and training. Susan ensures all breast cancer information and messaging associated with Komen is safe, accurate, current, consistent, based on scientific evidence, reader-friendly, and culturally responsive, collaborating with internal and external stakeholders for diverse audience's needs.

Prior to Komen, Susan worked as a professional registered nurse in oncology, focusing on breast cancer exclusively since 1987. As a breast cancer survivor, Susan brings a unique perspective and dedication to advancing breast health globally.