Susan Coffin, MD, MPH, is an attending physician for the Division of Infectious Diseases at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, a core faculty member of the Center for Pediatric Clinical Effectiveness at CHOP, and a professor of Pediatrics at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. She is actively engaged in the clinical care of children with infections, research on the transmission of infectious diseases in healthcare and community settings, and teaching of medical students, residents, fellows, and other care providers. Dr. Coffin is the Associate Hospital Epidemiologist and a senior member of the Department of Infection Prevention and Control at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Dr. Coffin also works with public health departments to promote health and safety for all residents of Philadelphia. Dr. Coffin has an active and well-funded research program that focuses on the prevention of healthcare-associated infections and vaccine-preventable diseases. Dr. Coffin is an active participant in numerous local, state and nation-wide public health programs that address such topics as the epidemiology and prevention of healthcare-associated infections, pandemic influenza preparedness, and pediatric influenza. In addition, Dr. Coffin has worked on infectious diseases prevention projects in healthcare and community settings in Botswana, Ghana, Vietnam, Egypt, Greece and China. Dr. Coffin’s interests include pediatrics, infectious diseases, public health, vaccines and vaccine-preventable diseases, infection control and healthcare-associated infections, quality improvement.