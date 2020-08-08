Susan Coffin, MD, MPH, is an attending physician for the Division of Infectious Diseases at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, a core faculty member of the Center for Pediatric Clinical Effectiveness at CHOP, and a professor of Pediatrics at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. She is actively engaged in the clinical care of children with infections, research on the transmission of infectious diseases in healthcare and community settings, and teaching of medical students, residents, fellows, and other care providers. Dr. Coffin is the Associate Hospital Epidemiologist and a senior member of the Department of Infection Prevention and Control at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Dr. Coffin also works with public health departments to promote health and safety for all residents of Philadelphia. Dr. Coffin has an active and well-funded research program that focuses on the prevention of healthcare-associated infections and vaccine-preventable diseases. Dr. Coffin is an active participant in numerous local, state and nation-wide public health programs that address such topics as the epidemiology and prevention of healthcare-associated infections, pandemic influenza preparedness, and pediatric influenza. In addition, Dr. Coffin has worked on infectious diseases prevention projects in healthcare and community settings in Botswana, Ghana, Vietnam, Egypt, Greece and China. Dr. Coffin’s interests include pediatrics, infectious diseases, public health, vaccines and vaccine-preventable diseases, infection control and healthcare-associated infections, quality improvement.
Title
Cited By
Year
Accelerating adaptive processes: Product innovation in the global computer industry
3268
1995
Clinical Practice Guidelines for Clostridium difficile Infection in Adults and Children: 2017 Update by the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) and Society …
1345
2018
Strategies to prevent surgical site infections in acute care hospitals: 2014 update
899
2014
Strategies to prevent central line–associated bloodstream infections in acute care hospitals
547
2008
Strategies to prevent surgical site infections in acute care hospitals
542
2008
Strategies to prevent ventilator-associated pneumonia in acute care hospitals
441
2008
Strategies to prevent catheter-associated urinary tract infections in acute care hospitals: 2014 update
433
2014
Strategies to prevent catheter-associated urinary tract infections in acute care hospitals
421
2008
Epidemiological features of Clostridium difficile-associated disease among inpatients at children's hospitals in the United States, 2001–2006
355
2008
Executive Summary: A Compendium of Strategies to Prevent Healthcare-Associated Infections in Acute Care Hospitals
347
2008
Antibiotic exposure and IBD development among children: a population-based cohort study
318
2012
Strategies to prevent Clostridium difficile infections in acute care hospitals
242
2008
Strategies to Prevent Transmission of Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus in Acute Care Hospitals
228
2008
Nasal-associated lymphoid tissue is a mucosal inductive site for virus-specific humoral and cellular immune responses
223
2002
Risk factors and predictors for candidemia in pediatric intensive care unit patients: implications for prevention
194
2010
Trends in the Incidence of Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus Infection in Children's Hospitals in the United States
191
2009
Risk factors for and outcomes of bloodstream infection caused by extended-spectrum β-lactamase–producing Escherichia coli and Klebsiella species in children
190
2005
Incidence, complications, and risk factors for prolonged stay in children hospitalized with community-acquired influenza
188
2007
Daily chlorhexidine bathing to reduce bacteraemia in critically ill children: a multicentre, cluster-randomised, crossover trial
187
2013
Neurological and neuromuscular disease as a risk factor for respiratory failure in children hospitalized with influenza infection
182
2005
“The disparities that were initially recognized among adults with COVID are the exact same disparities we see with children of color. Black and brown children are more likely to get infected, require hospitalization if infected, and even require intensive care unit care.”
- https://generocity.org/philly/2020/10/29/like-their-parents-latinx-youth-are-suffering-disproportionately-from-covid/
"When it comes to younger kids, making a game out of wearing a mask, practice wearing it out in public places, and using stuffed animals and dolls to join your kids are all effective ways to help, while reminding them to put the mask back on when they forget."
- https://eu.jdnews.com/story/news/coronavirus/2020/08/08/important-to-have-kids-comfortable-wearing-masks-before-school/42243451/