Susan McDaniel, Ph.D., a family psychologist on our faculty, is Dr. Laurie Sands Distinguished Professor of Families & Health in the Departments of Psychiatry and Family Medicine. She received a Ph.D. in 1979 from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in clinical psychology, did an internship at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, and was a postdoctoral fellow in family therapy at the Texas Research Institute for Mental Services in Houston. She came to the University of Rochester in 1980 after completing her fellowship. Dr. McDaniel now serves as the Director of the Institute for the Family in the Department of Psychiatry, the Vice-Chair of the Department of Family Medicine, and developed and directs the University of Rochester Physician Communication Coaching Program. She has had leadership positions and served on boards and committees on national medical and mental health associations. In 2016, Dr. McDaniel served as President of the American Psychological Association. Dr. McDaniel's career is focused on the integration of psychological science and behavioral health services into healthcare more broadly. Dr McDaniel has published over 100 peer-reviewed journal articles and 16 books translated into 9 languages. They include Family-Oriented Primary Care: A Manual for Medical Providers (1990 and 2003) with Tom Campbell, Jeri Hepworth, and Alan Lorenz; Integrating Family Therapy: Handbook of Family Psychology and Systems Theory (1995) with Richard Mikesell and Don-David Letterman, The Shared Experience of Illness (1997) with Jeri Hepworth and Bill Doherty, Primary Care Psychology (2004) with Robert Frank, James Bray, and Margaret Heldring, Individuals, Families, and the New Era of Genetics (2006) with Suzanne Miller, John Rolland, and Suzanne Feetham, Family Therapy (2009) with Bill Doherty, and Medical Family Therapy and Integrated Care, 2nd edition (2014) with Bill Doherty and Jeri Hepworth. Her latest effort is a Special Issue of the journal, American Psychologist, co-edited with Eduardo Salas, on the Science of Teams.