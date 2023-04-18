Dr. Susan E. Hassig has been a faculty member of the Epidemiology Department since 1996, after more than a decade of work in HIV research, surveillance, and intervention programs in the U.S. and around the globe. She has also served in the Peace Corps, where she worked to improve disease diagnosis methods and blood transfusion safety in Thailand.
“Everybody talks to everybody, which means you stop and you have a conversation and then you move on and have a conversation with somebody else,” said Dr. Hassig, who rode in a Mardi Gras parade with the Krewe of Muses this year.
“People can feel it’s coming, so they get more antsy,” said Susan Hassig, an associate professor of epidemiology at Tulane University. “It’s kind of like a kid before Christmas.”
