Susan Liebell, Ph.D., is a professor of political science at Saint Joseph's University. She is also the Dirk Warren '50 Sesquicentennial Chair. My research, teaching, and media work connect political theory, public law and contemporary politics. My research sits at the intersection of law, history, and democratic theory. As a national expert on the Second Amendment, my scholarship on how gun rights and regulations affect democratic citizenship has appeared in both academic (Journal of Politics, Polity) and public-facing venues (Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law, Washington Post) – and I’ve presented my work at Duke, Columbia, Rutgers, George Washington, Brennan Center for Justice, and the American Political Science Association and Association for Political Theory annual conferences. My passion for teaching translates into lively lectures and innovative simulations for my courses in political theory, public law, and ideology and film – as well as supervision of independent research for Summer Scholars and other students. My award-winning teaching has been featured in the Washington Post. As the co-host of the New Books in Political Science podcast on the New Books Network, I interview scholars on cutting-edge research in political science, history, and law. As an expert providing television and radio commentary, I enjoy translating cutting-edge research in political science and law to public audiences.