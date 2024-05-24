Susann Sears has over two decades of educational and professional experience serving college students with disabilities.

Sears is the director of Beckwith Residential Support Services and the assistant director of academic services with the Division of Disability Resources and Educational Services at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. She holds a Ph.D. in community health with a rehabilitation emphasis from the University of Illinois and is currently a research assistant professor of kinesiology and community health. She is a researcher at the Beckan Institute for Advanced Science and Technology.

Key research areas