Susann Sears has over two decades of educational and professional experience serving college students with disabilities.
Sears is the director of Beckwith Residential Support Services and the assistant director of academic services with the Division of Disability Resources and Educational Services at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. She holds a Ph.D. in community health with a rehabilitation emphasis from the University of Illinois and is currently a research assistant professor of kinesiology and community health. She is a researcher at the Beckan Institute for Advanced Science and Technology.
Key research areas
- Factors impacting the career readiness of college students with disabilities
- Empathic design methodology and its impacts on overall quality of life outcomes for everyday living
- Emerging adulthood and disability identity
Notable Honors, Awards, Affiliations:
- University of Illinois Emerging Women Leaders - Nominee, 2022-2023
- Outstanding BSW Field Education Instructor Award for the 2017-2018 academic year - School of Social Work, University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign, April 2018
- Recipient of the Robert Greenberg for Innovation Award - 4th Annual Career Opportunities for Students with Disabilities (COSD) conference, Northbrook, IL, November 2013
- Recipient of the Chancellor’s Academic Professional Excellence (CAPE) Award, University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign, April 2012
- Association of Higher Education & Disability (AHEAD)
