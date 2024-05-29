Suzanne Cole, M.D., is a medical oncologist at UT Southwestern Medical Center. She serves as the Medical Director of the University Hospital Simmons Cancer Clinic at the UT Southwestern Medical Center at Richardson/Plano. She is also Medical Director of the Community Oncology Program at Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center and Research Leader for the Community Oncology Program.

Dr. Cole earned her medical degree at UT Southwestern, where she also completed her residency in internal medicine. She then received advanced training in hematology and medical oncology through a fellowship at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

Dr. Cole spent eight years caring for patients in their local communities before she joined the UT Southwestern faculty in 2018.

Board certified in hematology and oncology, Dr. Cole is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians. She is active in a number of cancer-related professional organizations, including the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the American Society of Hematology, and she previously served on the board of the Oklahoma Society of Clinical Oncology. She is the founder of the Hematology & Oncology Women Physician Group.

Dr. Cole has delivered presentations throughout the nation and published articles in peer-reviewed journals covering topics related to cancer and blood-related disorders.