Suzanne Schindler, MD, Ph.D., of Washington University, pointed out that while this may seem like a small improvement, it's actually quite a significant difference.

Sex did affect the amyloid-beta ratio, but not enough to change whether people were classified as amyloid positive or amyloid negative, so including it didn’t improve the accuracy of the analysis, said first author Suzanne Schindler, MD, Ph.D., an assista

“It’s really exciting,” said Suzanne Schindler, M.D., Ph.D., assistant professor of neurology at the Knight Alzheimer Disease Research Center at Washington University School of Medicine and lead author of the study. “I think it really has the potential to speed up finding drugs that work.” - Detecting Alzheimer’s before symptoms arise

Maybe it feels like you’re losing names of people, objects, and places at a higher frequency than you did a few years ago. The truth is, well, you probably are, Schindler says. Give yourself a break about it, because this kind of memory wear and tear is to be expected. - 7 Possible Reasons You’re Having Those Weird Memory Lapses

“A lot of our research cohorts are pretty homogenous, they're pretty highly educated, have a relatively high socioeconomic status and are pretty healthy and in the clinic, we get people who have a lot of medical comorbidities and a lot of issues and that’s a big part of why sometimes it’s difficult to diagnose them because they have a lot of things that could be contributing to their memory problems.” - Alzheimer’s Blood Test: An expert panel with WUSTL, RUPress