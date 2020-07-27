Dr. Suzanne Schindler is a clinical neurologist and neuroscientist who performs research on Alzheimer disease. She completed the MD/PhD program, neurology residency and dementia fellowship at Washington University in St. Louis. Currently Dr. Schindler sees patients with memory concerns in a weekly clinic and attends on the inpatient neurology consult service. Dr. Schindler has received a career development award from the National Institute on Aging to study cerebrospinal fluid biomarkers of Alzheimer disease. The primary focus of her work is on predicting if and when cognitively normal individuals will develop symptoms of Alzheimer disease dementia.
Sex did affect the amyloid-beta ratio, but not enough to change whether people were classified as amyloid positive or amyloid negative, so including it didn’t improve the accuracy of the analysis, said first author Suzanne Schindler, MD, Ph.D., an assista
Suzanne Schindler, MD, Ph.D., of Washington University, pointed out that while this may seem like a small improvement, it's actually quite a significant difference.
Title
Cited By
Year
Cholesterol-dependent γ-secretase activity in buoyant cholesterol-rich membrane microdomains
469
2002
ABCA1 is required for normal central nervous system ApoE levels and for lipidation of astrocyte-secreted apoE
385
2004
Overexpression of ABCA1 reduces amyloid deposition in the PDAPP mouse model of Alzheimer disease
325
2008
Deletion of Abca1 increases Aβ deposition in the PDAPP transgenic mouse model of Alzheimer disease
298
2005
Apolipoprotein E and low density lipoprotein receptor-related protein facilitate intraneuronal Aβ42 accumulation in amyloid model mice
138
2006
Production and characterization of astrocyte-derived human apolipoprotein E isoforms from immortalized astrocytes and their interactions with amyloid-β
82
2005
Apolipoprotein E levels in cerebrospinal fluid and the effects of ABCA1 polymorphisms
69
2007
Photo-activatable Cre recombinase regulates gene expression in vivo
60
2015
Cerebrospinal fluid biomarkers measured by Elecsys assays compared to amyloid imaging
53
2018
High-precision plasma β-amyloid 42/40 predicts current and future brain amyloidosis
52
2019
ApoAI deficiency results in marked reductions in plasma cholesterol but no alterations in amyloid-β pathology in a mouse model of Alzheimer's disease-like cerebral amyloidosis
52
2004
Anti-tau antibody administration increases plasma tau in transgenic mice and patients with tauopathy
49
2017
Assessment of racial disparities in biomarkers for Alzheimer disease
33
2019
Upward drift in cerebrospinal fluid amyloid β 42 assay values for more than 10 years
32
2018
Appropriate use criteria for lumbar puncture and cerebrospinal fluid testing in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease
28
2018
Chemotherapy-associated Posterior Reversible Encephalopathy Syndrome
27
2016
Neuropsychological measures that detect early impairment and decline in preclinical Alzheimer disease
24
2017
Differential metabolism of ApoE isoforms in plasma and CSF.
23
2003
Autosomal dominant Alzheimer disease: a unique resource to study CSF biomarker changes in preclinical AD
21
2015
ATN profiles among cognitively normal individuals and longitudinal cognitive outcomes
20
2019
“It’s really exciting,” said Suzanne Schindler, M.D., Ph.D., assistant professor of neurology at the Knight Alzheimer Disease Research Center at Washington University School of Medicine and lead author of the study. “I think it really has the potential to speed up finding drugs that work.”
Maybe it feels like you’re losing names of people, objects, and places at a higher frequency than you did a few years ago. The truth is, well, you probably are, Schindler says. Give yourself a break about it, because this kind of memory wear and tear is to be expected.
“A lot of our research cohorts are pretty homogenous, they're pretty highly educated, have a relatively high socioeconomic status and are pretty healthy and in the clinic, we get people who have a lot of medical comorbidities and a lot of issues and that’s a big part of why sometimes it’s difficult to diagnose them because they have a lot of things that could be contributing to their memory problems.”
“If we have a blood test I think that maybe we would do it in 80% or more of our patients that we’re presenting with cognitive impairment, so I think it would be used much more broadly and I think that’s really important to recognize that the current limitations of amyloid PET and CSF biomarkers mean that they just don’t get used very often in the clinic even though they're available.”
