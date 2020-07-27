Suzanne Schindler, MD, PhD

Suzanne Schindler, MD, PhD

Washington University in St. Louis

Assistant Professor of neurology

Expertise: Neurodegenerative DisordersNeurologyAlzheimer’s

Dr. Suzanne Schindler is a clinical neurologist and neuroscientist who performs research on Alzheimer disease. She completed the MD/PhD program, neurology residency and dementia fellowship at Washington University in St. Louis. Currently Dr. Schindler sees patients with memory concerns in a weekly clinic and attends on the inpatient neurology consult service. Dr. Schindler has received a career development award from the National Institute on Aging to study cerebrospinal fluid biomarkers of Alzheimer disease. The primary focus of her work is on predicting if and when cognitively normal individuals will develop symptoms of Alzheimer disease dementia.

Sex did affect the amyloid-beta ratio, but not enough to change whether people were classified as amyloid positive or amyloid negative, so including it didn’t improve the accuracy of the analysis, said first author Suzanne Schindler, MD, Ph.D., an assista

Suzanne Schindler, MD, Ph.D., of Washington University, pointed out that while this may seem like a small improvement, it's actually quite a significant difference.


“It’s really exciting,” said Suzanne Schindler, M.D., Ph.D., assistant professor of neurology at the Knight Alzheimer Disease Research Center at Washington University School of Medicine and lead author of the study. “I think it really has the potential to speed up finding drugs that work.”

- Detecting Alzheimer’s before symptoms arise

Maybe it feels like you’re losing names of people, objects, and places at a higher frequency than you did a few years ago. The truth is, well, you probably are, Schindler says. Give yourself a break about it, because this kind of memory wear and tear is to be expected.

- 7 Possible Reasons You’re Having Those Weird Memory Lapses

“A lot of our research cohorts are pretty homogenous, they're pretty highly educated, have a relatively high socioeconomic status and are pretty healthy and in the clinic, we get people who have a lot of medical comorbidities and a lot of issues and that’s a big part of why sometimes it’s difficult to diagnose them because they have a lot of things that could be contributing to their memory problems.”

- Alzheimer’s Blood Test: An expert panel with WUSTL, RUPress

“If we have a blood test I think that maybe we would do it in 80% or more of our patients that we’re presenting with cognitive impairment, so I think it would be used much more broadly and I think that’s really important to recognize that the current limitations of amyloid PET and CSF biomarkers mean that they just don’t get used very often in the clinic even though they're available.”

- Alzheimer’s Blood Test: An expert panel with WUSTL, RUPress

