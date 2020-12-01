Dr. Swarup China leads the Terrestrial-Atmospheric Processes Integrated Research Platform. His significant research areas include atmospheric aerosol properties and processes, atmospheric aerosol chemistry, heterogeneous ice nucleation, and aerosol-cloud interactions. He utilizes field studies, laboratory measurements, and off-line analysis with multi-modal analytical techniques, such as microscopy, spectroscopy, and high-resolution mass spectrometry to study atmospheric processes and interactions between ecosystems. China also studies the chemical aging of atmospheric particles through multi-phase atmospheric chemistry and investigates the effect of physicochemical properties of complex atmospheric particles on aerosol microphysical properties and cloud development. He aims to better understand the physical chemistry of atmospheric particles controlling aerosol-cloud interactions.
Research Interests
- Aerosol and cloud interaction
- Aerosol-cloud processes
- Heterogeneous ice nucleation
- Aerosol morphology and optical properties
- Heterogeneous chemistry
Education
- PhD in Atmospheric Sciences, Michigan Technological University, 2014
- MS in Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, 2008
- BTech in Civil Engineering, Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, 2006
Awards and Recognition
- Ronald L. Brodzinski Award for Early Career Exceptional Achievement
- Selected to attend the Atmospheric Chemistry Colloquium for Emerging Senior Scientists (ACCESS)
- Outstanding Scholarship Award, Michigan Technological University
- Earth and Space Science Fellowship, NASA
- Carollo Engineers Graduate Scholarship
Affiliations and Professional Service
- American Association for Aerosol Research
- American Geophysical Union
- American Meteorological Society