Dr. Swarup China leads the Terrestrial-Atmospheric Processes Integrated Research Platform. His significant research areas include atmospheric aerosol properties and processes, atmospheric aerosol chemistry, heterogeneous ice nucleation, and aerosol-cloud interactions. He utilizes field studies, laboratory measurements, and off-line analysis with multi-modal analytical techniques, such as microscopy, spectroscopy, and high-resolution mass spectrometry to study atmospheric processes and interactions between ecosystems. China also studies the chemical aging of atmospheric particles through multi-phase atmospheric chemistry and investigates the effect of physicochemical properties of complex atmospheric particles on aerosol microphysical properties and cloud development. He aims to better understand the physical chemistry of atmospheric particles controlling aerosol-cloud interactions. Research Interests Aerosol and cloud interaction

Aerosol-cloud processes

Heterogeneous ice nucleation

Aerosol morphology and optical properties

Heterogeneous chemistry Education PhD in Atmospheric Sciences, Michigan Technological University, 2014

MS in Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, 2008

BTech in Civil Engineering, Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, 2006 Awards and Recognition Ronald L. Brodzinski Award for Early Career Exceptional Achievement

Selected to attend the Atmospheric Chemistry Colloquium for Emerging Senior Scientists (ACCESS)

Outstanding Scholarship Award, Michigan Technological University

Earth and Space Science Fellowship, NASA

Carollo Engineers Graduate Scholarship Affiliations and Professional Service American Association for Aerosol Research

American Geophysical Union

American Meteorological Society