Dr. Tamara Horwich is a cardiologist and Health Sciences Clinical Professor of Medicine/Cardiology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. She is Medical Director of UCLA's Cardiac Rehabilitation Program, Co-Director of the UCLA Women's Cardiovascular Health Center, and an active member of the Ahmanson-UCLA Cardiomyopathy Center.

Dr. Horwich's clinical interests include treating and preventing heart disease in women, cardiac rehabilitation, treating patients with heart failure, and performing and interpreting echocardiograms. Dr. Horwich's main research interests include studying obesity, body composition and cardiovascular disease, as well as risk factors and novel therapies for patients with heart disease, with a focus on women. She has been a grant recipient from the National Institutes of Health, the Heart Failure Society of America, as well as the Iris Cantor Women's Center at UCLA. Dr. Horwich is a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association and has helped draft national guidelines on management of heart failure. Dr. Horwich received a BA in History from Brown University and an MD from the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons. She then returned to her native Los Angeles to complete internal medicine residency and cardiology fellowship training at UCLA, during which time she also attained a Master’s of Science in Clinical Research from UCLA.