Healthy Forests are vital for our future

My research, which focuses on forest health and its biotic and abiotic influencing factors, helps provide a scientific foundation for management policies and the ecological response to changes in forest health conditions. Influencing factors include forest entomology, pathology, invasive species ecology, climate, nutrients, and anthropogenic impacts. Forest Health is a key driver of management in many forested systems and is becoming the main focus for managers more often as new diseases, pests, and plants are introduced in our global economy. Innovative and applied research is vitally important to the diversity and sustainability of our forests. I explore problem-solving strategies for mitigation of issues that affect our forests and forest products and convey the latest science to students, industry, and the general public.

I also seek to facilitate change and make positive strides in the forestry and natural resources fields by valuing diversity, equity, and inclusion. In addition to mentorship and working with research graduate students, I advise the Master of Forestry students. My goal is to prepare students to be professionals across a range of forestry fields, emphasizing networking, communication, and other professional skills.

Michigan Technological University Insect Collection