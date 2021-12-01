Professor Frantz began writing computer software in 1974, as a teenager. Within a year, he was challenging a computer’s security at a local university. Gradually, he built a consulting business developing for and supporting dozens of business clients. After completing college, he coded his way to working on Wall Street for some of the largest global investment banks in several countries. While in industry, he managed several, broader information-technology teams and development projects.His work experience spans computers from micros to mainframes, jobs from support to development, to management, and includes programming using scores of languages. He started developing for the Internet in 1992. Dr. Frantz reoriented his professional career from industry to academics beginning in 2001 and has published numerous journal articles and book chapters since. Presently, he is Co-chief Editor of the journal Computational and Mathematical Organization Theory (CMOT). Over the past decade, he has taught technology- and business-related courses in universities in Europe and Asia, as well as the USA. Dr. Frantz’s passionate desire is to mentor those students who oppose being slave to the technology and instead seek to become a master over that technology….nerds, geeks, or normal people, alike.