Dr Terry Goldsworthy has degrees in Commerce and Law, a Master’s degree in Criminology and a PhD in Criminology from Bond University.

He is an Associate Professor in Criminal Justice and Criminology at Bond University in the Faculty of Society & Design.

Terry is an acknowledged expert in a number of areas of criminal justice and has provided expert evidence and input into numerous government inquiries over a range of topics including, gun crime, organised crime, outlaw motorcycle gangs, drugs, cybercrime and police use of force.

Terry has a strong media profile and has conducted over 1100 interviews since beginning at Bond in 2013 including with ABC News, Sunrise, The Today Show, the 7.30 Report and A Current Affair. He also regularly contributes to news and social media sites including Vox Media, The Australian, The Courier Mail, Vice News and others.

Terry has published three books looking at the German Waffen-SS during World War II. He has also contributed various chapters to a number of tertiary text books. He has published in a number of peer-reviewed and industry-relevant journals.

Terry has provided expert opinion in court matters in relation to police operational procedures and use of force matters.

Terry is an avid contributor to The Conversation website on current and topical issues in criminal justice and to date has a readership of some 1.8 million readers.

Prior to his academic appointment Terry had 28 years policing experience in Australia (Queensland Police Service) as a Detective Inspector. He has served in general duties, watchhouse and as a motorcycle officer before moving to the Criminal Investigation Branch in 1994. He spent eight years as a Detective Senior Sergeant on the Gold Coast in charge of the CIB at Burleigh Heads. In this role he was responsible for the investigative management of high-volume crime and major crime in one of the busiest and most challenging policing environments in Australia. His last placement in the QPS was as an Inspector at Ethical Standards Command.

A keen motorcyclist, Dr Goldsworthy is an avid commentator on public policy issues involving the criminal justice system.

No surprise Qld youth crime has reached this latest dark point

2023

Academics must stand by beliefs and convictions

2023

Opinion: 7 key questions about horror Wieambilla killings

2022

6 dead, including 2 police, in Queensland shooting. How dangerous is policing in Australia?

2022

Opinion: Queensland needs a new police commissioner to renew service culture

2022

“Gung-ho”? An Examination of the Move to Militarise Policing in Australia

2022

Oral submission to the Inquiry into the Decriminalisation of Certain Public Offences, and Health and Welfare Responses

2022

Submission to the Serious and Organised Crime Review, by Associate Professor Terry Goldsworthy and Assistant Professor Gaelle Brotto

2022

Justice system is now facing its biggest test

2022

Why we should not rush to raise the age of criminal responsibility in Australia

2022

Queensland Police in crisis as the very top

2022

Don't open the floodgates

2022

Law and order in Queensland still feeling the effects of Covid

2022

Submission to the Commission of Inquiry into Queensland Police Service responses to domestic and family violence, by Associate Professor Terry Goldsworthy and Senior Teaching …

2022

Crime making a comeback in Queensland since Covid restrictions lifted

2022

Gentleman pirates, shipwrecks and Stede Bonnet: what Our Flag Means Death gets right about the Golden Age of Piracy

2022

Homicide is on the rise in Australia. Should we be concerned?

2022

Why young offenders need to pay for crime

2022

Time we let police go back to fighting crime

2022

