Dr Terry Goldsworthy has degrees in Commerce and Law, a Master’s degree in Criminology and a PhD in Criminology from Bond University. He is an Associate Professor in Criminal Justice and Criminology at Bond University in the Faculty of Society & Design. Terry is an acknowledged expert in a number of areas of criminal justice and has provided expert evidence and input into numerous government inquiries over a range of topics including, gun crime, organised crime, outlaw motorcycle gangs, drugs, cybercrime and police use of force. Terry has a strong media profile and has conducted over 1100 interviews since beginning at Bond in 2013 including with ABC News, Sunrise, The Today Show, the 7.30 Report and A Current Affair. He also regularly contributes to news and social media sites including Vox Media, The Australian, The Courier Mail, Vice News and others. Terry has published three books looking at the German Waffen-SS during World War II. He has also contributed various chapters to a number of tertiary text books. He has published in a number of peer-reviewed and industry-relevant journals. Terry has provided expert opinion in court matters in relation to police operational procedures and use of force matters. Terry is an avid contributor to The Conversation website on current and topical issues in criminal justice and to date has a readership of some 1.8 million readers. Prior to his academic appointment Terry had 28 years policing experience in Australia (Queensland Police Service) as a Detective Inspector. He has served in general duties, watchhouse and as a motorcycle officer before moving to the Criminal Investigation Branch in 1994. He spent eight years as a Detective Senior Sergeant on the Gold Coast in charge of the CIB at Burleigh Heads. In this role he was responsible for the investigative management of high-volume crime and major crime in one of the busiest and most challenging policing environments in Australia. His last placement in the QPS was as an Inspector at Ethical Standards Command. A keen motorcyclist, Dr Goldsworthy is an avid commentator on public policy issues involving the criminal justice system.