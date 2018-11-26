Tom Greenfield, PhD, is Scientific Director of the Public Health Institute’s Alcohol Research Group, in Emeryville California, which involves 15 multi-disciplinary research scientists bringing a broad range of expertise to bear on alcohol, other drug and mental health problems. Since 1995 Greenfield led and now co-lead the bi-decadal National Alcohol Surveys (NASs) conducted by the NIAAA-funded National Alcohol Research Center, that he directed from 1999 to 2015 (P50 AA005595, Years 20-35). Over time, the NAS has incorporated measures and interview modalities that he helped refine in a series of methodological studies. Greenfield trained as a clinical psychologist, afterwards adding epidemiological and health services expertise in part through postdoctoral years at the UCSF Department of Psychiatry. Educated at Caltech, MIT and the University of Michigan, he has authored or coauthored over 250 peer-reviewed articles, chapters, books and monographs. Many are on health effects of alcohol and alcohol policy, often in collaboration with senior colleagues, early career scientists, and postdoctoral fellows. In addition to participating in many national and international projects, Dr. Greenfield has led numerous R-mechanism National Institutes of Health projects on such topics as alcohol policy evaluation, health disparities and alcohol-related mortality, alcohol intake measurement, and comparative cross-national studies. He currently leads two team-based Alcohol's Harms to Others R01 grants funded by NIAAA. One, together with his ARG colleague Dr. Katherine Karriker-Jaffe, examines ways that secondhand drinking can victimize partners, families, children, coworkers, and communities, using metrics such as the damage to mental health, health quality of life, and a family’s finances. A second is a similar multinational collaboration involving standardized questionnaires in over 30 countries that surveyed victims and perpetrators of alcohol’s harms, and involves multiple PIs and 15 international co-investigators. Both grants are examining in depth state and national policies, contextual, and protective influences, and ways to best reduce the toll of alcohol’s harms to communities. Selected recent publications: Wilsnack, S.C., Greenfield, T.K., Bloomfield, K.A., (in press). The GENAHTO Project (Gender and Alcohol's Harm to Others): design and methods for a multinational study of alcohol's harm to persons other than the drinker. International Journal of Alcohol & Drug Research. Greenfield, T. K. & Martinez, P. (2017) Alcohol as a risk factor for chronic disease: raising awareness and policy options. In: Giesbrecht, N. & Bosma, L. (Eds.), Preventing Alcohol-Related Problems: Evidence and Community-based Initiatives (pp 33-50). Washington, DC: APHA Press. Greenfield, T.K., Ye, Y., Lown, E.A., Cherpitel, C.J., Zemore, S., & Borges, G. (2017) Alcohol use patterns and DSM-5 alcohol use disorder on both sides of the US-Mexico border. Alcoholism: Clinical & Experimental Research 41:769-778. [DOI: 10.1111/acer.13356] PMICD: PMC5378627 Greenfield, T.K., Karriker-Jaffe, K.J., Kerr, W.C., Ye, Y., & Kaplan, L.M. (2016) Those harmed by others’ drinking are more depressed and distressed, Drug and Alcohol Review, 35(1):22-29 [doi: 10.1111/dar.12324]. PMCID: PMC4775452 Greenfield, T.K., Bond J., Kerr W.C. (2014) Biomonitoring for improving alcohol consumption surveys: the new gold standard? Alcohol Research: Current Reviews 36(1): 39-44. PMCID: PMC4432857 Greenfield, T. K. (2013) [Editorial] Alcohol (and other drugs) in public health research. American Journal of Public Health 103(4):582.