Dr. Thomas Reichherzer, Chair and Associate Professor, has conducted research on wearable device security, smart home technology, and knowledge modeling in health care. These are some of the most recent projects for Reichherzer, who has a Ph.D. in Computer Science from Indiana University. His research interests range from case-based reasoning, natural language processing and knowledge representation to information visualization, human-computer interaction, and security for computers and networks. Reichherzer’s work has been published in peer-reviewed journal articles, national and international conference proceedings, and book chapters in areas related to his research interests. Reichherzer earned an M.S. in Computer Science from UWF and a Diplom in Informatik from the University of Ulm in Germany. His background includes seven years as a Research Associate at the Florida Institute for Human and Machine Cognition, which works with industry and government to develop technologies that leverage and extend human capabilities, and two years as Director of Technology for Enkia Corp., which provides artificial intelligence solutions for information management and decision support. Reichherzer teaches graduate and undergraduate courses in computer science and engineering and mentors students on their capstone projects and masters’ theses. Degrees & Institutions: Ph.D., Indiana University, Bloomington, 2009 M.S., Computer Science, University of West Florida, 1996 Informatic, Diplom, University of Ulm, Ulm, Germany 1996 Research: I am interested in artificial intelligence and cognitive science methods and their applications to build a wide range of decision support systems and tools. I am also interested in systems and networks and related security issues. My broad research interests include machine learning, natural-language processing, information retrieval, knowledge representation, human computer interaction, and, more recently, sensor networks and wearable devices.