Thomas Ring, MD, is a fellowship trained, board certified total joint replacement surgeon who practices at MedStar Orthopaedic Institute in Timonium and at the Hip and Knee Center at MedStar Union Memorial Hospital. After six years of clinical practice in Pennsylvania, he has returned to Baltimore and joined MedStar Orthopaedic Institute at MedStar Union Memorial Hospital. In addition to his medical education, Dr. Ring also earned a masters’ degree in biomedical engineering. Dr. Ring applies an engineering mindset to each of his reconstruction patients to choose the best possible treatment based on each individual's unique anatomy and personal goals. He has years of experience with Makoplasty robotic procedures and is fellowship trained in computer-aided navigation. As a former Division 1 all-conference athlete and former marathoner, he understands the importance of optimal physical function and seeks to achieve this in each of his patients. He is an Active Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons. He is board certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery through 2025.