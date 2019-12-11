Dr. Thomas Uldrick is an international expert on HIV-related cancers, especially Kaposi sarcoma and other diseases caused by Kaposi sarcoma herpesvirus. KS remains one of the most common cancers in HIV-infected people worldwide, with a major disease burden in East Africa. His research focuses on the pathogenesis and management of viral-associated malignancies, including cancers that occur in the setting of HIV, with specific training in clinical investigation and more than 10 years of clinical trial experience focusing on herpesvirus and related malignancies. One of his key research interests is designing clinical trials, including immunotherapy studies that accelerate the delivery of the most promising curative cancer therapies to low-income settings. He explores whether a type of immunotherapy known as a checkpoint inhibitor may improve outcomes in patients with both advanced cancers and HIV. By showing that this class of drug is safe in certain cancer patients with HIV, he is helping break down unnecessary barriers to including them in clinical trials. Much of his research has focused on disease pathogenesis and development of novel strategies for diagnosis and management of cancers in resource limited settings – collaborating with investigators in Uganda and South Africa on patient-oriented research projects. In a postdoctoral fellowship in Durban, South Africa, in 2008, Dr. Uldrick saw lymphomas and more, including Kaposi sarcoma, a cancer caused by infection with a herpes virus now known as Kaposi sarcoma herpesvirus, or KSHV. The virus leads to cancer mostly in people who also have a weakened immune system, thus its association with HIV/AIDS. Dr. Uldrick returned from Durban to lay the groundwork for a research collaboration between Columbia and KwaZulu-Natal universities that continues today. He spent the next 10 years at the NCI, rising to clinical director of the HIV & AIDS Malignancy Branch. Witnessing the advent of new immunotherapies that were beginning to transform cancer treatment, he became principal investigator for an ongoing, multi-center study on a category of immunotherapies called checkpoint inhibitors in people with HIV and cancer. At Fred Hutch, Dr. Uldrick continues to focus on high-impact global oncology research. Working in Uganda, which has high rates of all kinds of infections, also is an opportunity for Hutch researchers to hone their expertise in pathogen-associated malignancies and in the microbiome, Uldrick says. Researching cancer biology in different populations can both yield important findings for the basic science community and lead to the development of new treatments and diagnostics. It also is a step toward addressing healthcare disparities, globally but also locally. “In any country in the world, there are cancer disparities — certainly in the U.S., between South and North, African Americans and whites, urban and rural,” Uldrick says. “Understanding how to treat cancers in low-resource settings both effectively and cost-effectively could have benefits in the U.S. Anyone who wants to address cancer disparities has to address cancer research disparities.” Dr. Uldrick is Deputy Head of Global Oncology in the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Division at Fred Hutch and an associate member of the Clinical Research Division there. -- QUOTES: “My interest in HIV-associated cancers grew out of the HIV work I was doing in my pre-med training. I saw how science could change an epidemic.” “In South Africa, where the HIV epidemic is worse than any place else in the world and the majority of lymphomas were HIV-associated, I became acutely aware of the need for really innovative, high-impact research in this area.” “Understanding how to treat cancers in low-resource settings both effectively and cost-effectively could have benefits in the U.S. Anyone who wants to address cancer disparities has to address cancer research disparities.” Dr. Uldrick is Deputy Head of Global Oncology in the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Division at Fred Hutch and an associate member of the Clinical Research Division there.