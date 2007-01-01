Before taking up a Chair in Marketing and Service Management at Loughborough University, Professor Gruber worked as a Senior Lecturer in Marketing at Manchester Business School. He received his PhD and MBA from the University of Birmingham. Professor Gruber co-founded the Centre for Service Management (CSM) in the School of Business and Economics in 2013 and is currently the Director of the Centre. From 2015 to 2017, he was also the Anne-Marie and Gustaf Ander Foundation Visiting Professor of Service Management at CTF- Service Research Center, Karlstad University, Sweden. Among Professor Gruber’s current main research interests are service failure and recovery, service robotics and transformative service research. He regularly presents his latest research findings at leading conferences worldwide and publishes in prestigious international peer-reviewed journals such as Journal of the Academy of Marketing Science, Journal of Product Innovation Management, Journal of Service Research, Journal of Business Research, Industrial Marketing Management, Journal of Service Management, and Journal of Marketing Management. For his research, Professor Gruber has received several awards such as the Emerald Literati Network Awards for Excellence (Outstanding and Highly Commended Award) in 2007, 2010 and 2012. He is a winner of the [email protected] Annual Competition for Innovative Methodological Developments in 2009 and winner of the Academy of Marketing Research Initiative Award in 2008.
Title
Cited By
Year
Advancing the understanding of the pre-purchase stage of the customer journey for service brands
2023
The dual threat of COVID-19 to health and job security–Exploring the role of mindfulness in sustaining frontline employee-related outcomes
9
2022
The dawn of the AI Robots: towards a new framework of AI robot accountability
13
2022
Exploring the roles of inclusive design in fulfilling corporate social responsibility: A multi-case study of three large-size mhealth corporations
2022
Justice (is not the same) for all: The role of relationship activity for post-recovery outcomes
6
2021
Fostering collaborative research for customer experience–Connecting academic and practitioner worlds
2
2021
New development:‘Healing at a distance’—telemedicine and COVID-19
206
2020
Elevating the human experience (HX) through service research collaborations: introducing ServCollab
96
2020
Service robots, customers and service employees: what can we learn from the academic literature and where are the gaps?
271
2020
The Influence of Collaborative Judgement on Customer’s Service Recovery Experience
2020
Value and values in inclusive design
5
2020
Special Session: Rise of the Service Robots: Exploring Consumer Acceptance: An Abstract
2020
Flattening the Infection Curve – Understanding the Role of Telehealth in Managing COVID-19
51
2020
Customer deviance: A framework, prevention strategies, and opportunities for future research
52
2020
The long and winding road: Building legitimacy for complex social innovation in networks
12
2019
Kollaborativer Konsum in der Sharing Economy–Motive, Aktivitäten und Ressourcen sowie Fähigkeiten von Akteuren
2019
Customer Deviance: An Expanded Framework, Prevention Strategies, and Opportunities for Future Research
2018
Brave new world: service robots in the frontline
1216
2018
Developing a deeper understanding of positive customer feedback
33
2018