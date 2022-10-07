Tiah Tomlin-Harris is co-founder of My Style Matters, Inc., a non-profit organization that provides support, resources, education and healthy-living experiences to those who are disproportionately impacted by breast cancer. She is also a graduate of Living Beyond Breast Cancer’s Young Advocate program and a consulting program manager for LBBC’s Knowledge Is Power program.
"Only 3% of U.S. oncologists are Black. Having a doctor you trust, and who understands you, is important as you make major decisions about your medical future. And despite demonstrated racial disparities in health care, many patients are afraid to speak up about racism or bias for fear of being blackballed, especially if they have limited health care options due to insurance issues. We depend on health care teams to be aware and hold hospital systems accountable when patients have expressed concern about their providers. If you’re a non-Black provider with Black patients, consider that you may have biases you aren’t aware of, try to correct for them, and be an ally to your Black patients as they advocate for their needs."