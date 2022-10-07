"Only 3% of U.S. oncologists are Black. Having a doctor you trust, and who understands you, is important as you make major decisions about your medical future. And despite demonstrated racial disparities in health care, many patients are afraid to speak up about racism or bias for fear of being blackballed, especially if they have limited health care options due to insurance issues. We depend on health care teams to be aware and hold hospital systems accountable when patients have expressed concern about their providers. If you’re a non-Black provider with Black patients, consider that you may have biases you aren’t aware of, try to correct for them, and be an ally to your Black patients as they advocate for their needs."