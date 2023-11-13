Dr. Tiffany Jamann (she/her) is a researcher seeking to improve crop productivity in food and energy crops by improving disease resistance to pathogens. Her research provides the foundation for the deployment of resistant varieties, which is an effective disease management strategy that will provide long-term solutions to producers and industry. This work serves the wider community by helping improve productivity in an agronomically and environmentally sustainable fashion. More information: Jamann is a researcher and associate professor at the University of Illinois who is passionate about studying genetic variation for crop disease resistance with the goal of understanding how specific genes function within plants, influencing the interactions between genes and disease resistance. In Jamann's research program at the University of Illinois, she focuses on host-microbe interactions in maize and sorghum, taking a multi-faceted approach utilizing genetics, genomics, molecular biology, and evolutionary biology to develop more resistant crop varieties. Before joining the University of Illinois, she received her Bachelor of Science in Biology and Bachelor of Art in German from Moravian College. Jamann then went on to receive her Ph.D. from Cornell University in Plant Pathology, writing her dissertation on disease resistance investigating genes, genetic architecture, and pleiotropy in maize. After receiving her Ph.D., Jamann also became a postdoctoral scholar at NC State University. Affiliations: Dr. Jamann is an associate professor in the Department of Crop Sciences in the College of Agricultural, Consumer Environmental Sciences (ACES) at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.