Tim Hansen, P.E., has 20 years of experience in management of environmental and energy technology development and demonstration and multimedia environmental engineering. In his role as director of Cleantech Engineering Services for E&E, he is responsible for development and operation of a regional office focused on research, development, and demonstration of innovative energy, environmental, and sustainable technologies. Hansen’s primary technical focus has been the development and management of large technology evaluation programs in the advanced energy, transportation, and climate change areas – focusing on clean vehicles and fuels, energy efficiency technologies, and renewable energy systems. His chief interests have focused on technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and provide economic benefits to users. Hansen’s group also focuses on developing innovative solutions and intellectual property in the areas of biofuels, sustainable chemistry, energy storage, and chemical process technology for production of cleaner fuels and chemicals. Prior to Southern Research, Hansen worked as an environmental consultant, seeking improved environmental performance and regulatory compliance for industrial clients. He has a master’s degree in engineering from the Thayer School of Engineering at Dartmouth College and a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Virginia. He is also a Registered Professional Engineer.